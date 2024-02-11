Posted in: CBS, NFL, Paramount+, Sports, Super Bowl, TV | Tagged: cbs, donald trump, opinion, super bowl, taylor swift

Taylor Swift Endorsing Biden? After All Trump Says He Did For Her?

Donald Trump doesn't understand why Taylor Swift would endorse President Biden but he knew not to address anything regarding her in all-caps.

Article Summary Taylor Swift's Super Bowl LVIII presence boosts NFL ratings and Chiefs sales.

Donald Trump questions Swift's alleged support for Joe Biden, citing his own help.

Trump praises the Music Modernization Act's benefits for Swift and other artists.

The ex-president mentions Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, in a conciliatory tone.

What's that? Is it time for Super Bowl LVIII? That means that it's time for global phenomenon Taylor Swift, TE Travis Kelce, QB Patrick Mahomes, Head Coach Andy Reid, and the Kansas City Chiefs to take on the San Francisco 49ers for the NFL's top honor. If what you just read made you angry, then you're clearly still running under this misunderstanding that the Super Bowl is more about football than it is about entertainment. It isn't. You're displaced rage also means that you're not appreciating what Swift has brought to the league over the past few months – but a quick look at the ratings for the games that she showed up for and the Chiefs' merchandising sales will make that pretty obvious. In fact, Swift's impact on the Super Bowl and repercussions from that even have MAGA folks trembling in their steel-toed boots. How worried are they? Even their "lord & savior," Donald Trump, is playing nice on social media – meaning that it wasn't in all caps.

Taking to the social media equivalent of tying a note to a rock and throwing it through a window, Trump tried to make the case that Swift should support him over President Joe Biden because of all of the things Trump claims he did during his term to help her out. The post comes as concerns among the Trump folks continue to grow, fearing that Swift for formally endorse Biden – swaying a whole lot of Swifties his way coming voting time. "I signed and was responsible for the Music Modernization Act for Taylor Swift and all other Musical Artists," Trump allegedly wrote in his post, noting a 2018 law that he signed that updated copyright law for music streaming. "Joe Biden didn't do anything for Taylor and never will. There's no way she could endorse Crooked Joe Biden, the worst and most corrupt President in the History of our Country, and be disloyal to the man who made her so much money." Trump even tried to play nice by complimenting Kelce – though even Trump's wise enough to see that the feeling probably isn't mutual. "I like her boyfriend, Travis [Kelce], even though he may be a Liberal and probably can't stand me," he added.

