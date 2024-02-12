Posted in: CBS, NFL, Opinion, Sports, Super Bowl, TV, TV | Tagged: donald trump, Joe Biden, Kansas City Chiefs, super bowl, taylor swift, travis kelce

Taylor Swift Heading to The White House? It's Kansas City Chiefs' Call

Taylor Swift meeting President Joe Biden at The White House?!? Here's how Super Bowl Champs Kansas City Chiefs could make that happen...

With QB Patrick Mahomes, TE Travis Kelce, Head Coach Andy Reid & the Kansas City Chiefs walking away from Sunday's Super Bowl LVIII with the title and Lombardi Trophy, you know where one of the next stops for the team is, right? Yup, it's time to get celebrated by President Joseph Biden at The White House – not exactly the scenario that ex-reality show host & multi-impeached ex-POTUS Donald Trump and his MAGA followers had envisioned (or maybe they did, based on what the "conspiracy du jour" is – more on that in a second). Now, we've got another question that could have an interesting answer. Will global phenomenon Taylor Swift be invited to join the team for the visit? White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre addressed that question earlier today – after opening today's press briefing by congratulating the Chiefs and "all the Swifties out there."

While the date and details are still being worked out, Jean-Pierre shared that the decision to have Swift attend rests with the Super Bowl-winning team. "That is going to be up to the Chiefs and obviously their decision to figure out who is going to come with them when they come. As you know, it is a White House tradition. I can't speak to attendance and who will be here. But look forward to having them here and obviously congratulate them on a great win," Jean-Pierre explained. Here's a look at a recent tweet/x from The White House showing that Biden's ready for the visit…

In case you hadn't heard, a lot of Trump's tinfoil hat folks had been running with a whole lot of whackjob conspiracy theories heading into Super Bowl LVIII – from Swift being a part of a Pentagon psyop program to Swift & Kelce being pawns in a larger conspiracy being run by Biden, the NFL, and the mainstream media to rig Super Bowl LVIII to give Swift & Kelce a larger spotlight for the pro-Biden announcement. Again, we're not joking. Biden's social media account decided to have a little fun with the whole thing, posting an image of Biden in his "Dark Brandon" persona with the message, "Just like we drew it up," shortly after the game ended:

Taking to the social media equivalent of tying a note to a rock and throwing it through a window on Sunday, Trump tried to make the case that Taylor Swift should support him over Biden because of all of the things Trump claims he did during his term to help her out. "I signed and was responsible for the Music Modernization Act for Taylor Swift and all other Musical Artists," Trump allegedly wrote in his post, noting a 2018 law that he signed that updated copyright law for music streaming. "Joe Biden didn't do anything for Taylor and never will. There's no way she could endorse Crooked Joe Biden, the worst and most corrupt President in the History of our Country, and be disloyal to the man who made her so much money." Trump even tried to play nice by complimenting Kelce – though even Trump's wise enough to see that the feeling probably isn't mutual. "I like her boyfriend, Travis [Kelce], even though he may be a Liberal and probably can't stand me," he added.

