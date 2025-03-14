Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: ted lasso

Ted Lasso Season 4 Confirmed, Focus on Women's Soccer Team: Sudeikis

On Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce's New Heights podcast, Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis confirmed that Season 4 writing was underway.

How about some really great news for fans of Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, and Joe Kelly's hit Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso? After months of rumors, rumblings, reports, and ten-ton hints from folks on both sides of the camera, it would appear that the official word has come down about a fourth season – and it came directly from Sudeikis. Checking in with Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce's New Heights podcast, Jason asked Sudeikis if there was going to be a fourth season. "We're writing Season 4 now. That's the official word. Ted's coaching a women's team," Sudeikis responded, confirming that a fourth season was in development and would focus on a women's soccer team.

Ted Lasso fans … we gotta talk about it 👀 NEW EPISODE PREMIERES TOMORROW pic.twitter.com/uGxdxVB5oP — New Heights (@newheightshow) March 14, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Ted Lasso Star Nick Mohammed Drops Ten-Ton Season 4 Tease

Back in January of this year, Nick Mohammed took to social media to announce that he needed to reschedule some of the dates on his "Show Pony" comedy tour. The reason? Apparently, it's "for some filming I have not been able to shift for love of money." Mohammed continued, "I cannot say what that filming is. But it will be announced shortly." Now, here's where the ten-ton tease that official news on Ted Lasso Season 4 might be on the way. "In the meantime, I would really appreciate it if people just didn't speculate as to what they think it might be," Mohammed added – with a "BELIEVE" sign clearly in his hand (as you can see above). "The last thing I want is for people to be going mad."

