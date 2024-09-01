Posted in: Anime, TV | Tagged: Crunchyroll, tower of god

Tower of God S02E08 "Her Name is Emily" Review: Spinning Its Wheels

Crunchyroll's Tower of God Season 2 Episode 8: "Her Name is Emily" is another example of a lot seemingly going on - but not really.

Crunchyroll's Tower of God S02E08: "Her Name is Emily" is one of those episodes where a lot happens – but not really. This week's chapter centers on Viole and Khun's teams as they do their best to get to the workshop and fight to obtain items to make the climb easier. We also get to meet Emily, an AI chat app designed to assist users and somehow make their lives – better?

Emily seems to be growing and developing as different users pour their all into it. We do see several of the characters tinker around with it: Miseng, Endorsi, and Khun's new flash teammate, so he is able to win one of the tests due to Emily's help. The creepiest thing, though, is how it seems to want to experience love and humanity, as Emily keeps asking its users what love is and expressing the desire to one day be like them. However, the screen keeps flashing over to what looks like a clinic or test subject in water, and I am not sure where this is going, but I think we can ask to tell if there will be some weird and messed up stuff going on.

After Khun confronts his team member, Dan, for changing plans and relying on this program, Emily, for answers, takes an immense risk. Dan then asks Khun to keep his phone to avoid succumbing into the want to message Emily. Great idea on his part, I probably would have done the same to avoid going into my phone altogether removing the temptation factor altogether. When Dan comes out, Rachel then approaches him with her fake words of support and whispers something about him being her legs. All I can think is: is this peach about to do the same to him that she did to Bam? We can already see she has continued her pattern with Khun who keeps humoring her. I cannot wait to see what her real plan is behind all of this, and I cannot wait to see it fall apart. Man, I really dislike her.

But moving on to Viole's team, it's been quite some time since they have been climbing together. We find out the Workshop battle is only a couple of months away. However, the team seems to be tougher yet exhausted at the same time. I love that we can see Viole's eyes now. I am looking forward to seeing more of them in battle and hope they have grown together.

Once again, I feel like I have no idea where things are heading in terms of plot. That said, I am so glad Khun found out through Emily that Bam is alive. On the other hand, the Emily-named creature or person submerged in water seems to be walking up screaming. I wonder how this will tie into things. With every turn new layers seem to be added to the story, making me ask so many questions and barely answering the ones I currently have.

