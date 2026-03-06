Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: ted lasso

Ted Lasso Season 4 Mini-Teaser Finds Beard Doing His Homework

With Apple TV's Jason Sudeikis-starring Ted Lasso returning for a fourth season later this year, Brendan Hunt's Beard is doing his homework.

Back in January, fans of Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, and Joe Kelly's hit Apple TV series Ted Lasso got confirmation that the hit streaming series would be returning for a fourth go-around this summer. In Season 4, Ted (Sudeikis) returns to Richmond, taking on his biggest challenge yet: coaching a second division women's football team. Throughout the course of the season, Ted and the team learn to leap before they look, taking chances they never thought they would. Joining Sudeikis and Hunt are Emmy winner Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Emmy winner Brett Goldstein, and Jeremy Swift (with Tanya Reynolds, Jude Mack, Faye Marsey, Rex Hayes, Aisling Sharkey, Abbie Hern, and Grant Feely also joining the cast). Now, a little more than a month after filming wrapped, we're getting a look at how the new season has changed Beard's (Hunt) reading habits.

Here's the mini-teaser that was released earlier today, followed by a look back at some previous insights on the new season:

Back in August 2025, Warner Bros. TV Group's Channing Dungey offered an update on how things were looking and when the series might be returning to Apple TV+ screens during an interview with Variety. Noting that she was "really excited about the new cast," Dungey shared that they "don't have a firm date yet from Apple. We're talking right now about mid-year next year, so your guess is as good as mine as to what that actually means. But I would say sometime from Q2 forward."

Regarding how the dailies are looking, it doesn't sound like the streaming series has lost its ability to hit the heartstrings. "I'm telling you, it is amazing when you actually feel emotional in watching dailies. There's a scene that takes place at an airfield. You'll see it, it's in the first episode. And I'm telling you that everybody in watching those dailies was tearing up. I think it's because it just feels so good to be back in the saddle with these characters," Dungey revealed, who explained that the fourth season serves as both a continuation of what was established over three seasons and a "reset button" for the series.

"It feels both like a natural bridge and that we've hit the reset button in great ways. The new cast that we've added are fantastic, and I think people are going to be very excited about this next version of the story," Dungey explained. "It was always about getting the right idea, and Jason [Sudeikis] and the team landed on this, and it's a great direction for us." Could that direction lead to a total of three more seasons, as has been rumored, taking Ted Lasso through a sixth season? "Well, that's the ambition. So hopefully we get there," Dungey responded.

Ted Lasso Star/Writer Brett Goldstein's Previous Season 4 Updates

Checking in with Variety's Awards Circuit podcast in June 2025 (full episode below), Goldstein shared that having the news out there has been "such a relief" to him since it stops everyone from asking the same question over and over again. Of course, that big question has now been replaced with a whole ton of questions involving any number of characters and storylines. Unfortunately, Goldstein is not in a position to be spilling secrets. "Obviously, I can't tell you a single thing about it, of course, but we're working on it, and it's good. It's exciting to have everyone back together," Goldstein shared.

"I have a friend that I went to university with, and I think about this a lot. He had a cat that died. He loved his cat, and the cat was run over, and they buried the cat, buried it. And he was a child. They buried the cat in the garden, and he lay in bed so sad, so upset and crying, and he prayed and he prayed and he wished. 'I wish the cat would come back.' And then the cat did come back, and it turned out the cat they buried wasn't their cat. And I think about that all the time. And so, I'm like, no wonder this guy is fucked in the head, because he thinks death isn't real, so of course he's insane. He's such a weird guy, cause he thinks he can bring things back from the dead," Goldstein shared during an April episode of the Wild Card podcast, offering a unique perspective on the show's return. That feeling of being able to play god is one that's applicable to where he, Sudeikis, Lawrence, Hunt, and Kelly find themselves now. "I guess I'm saying I feel like that kid," Goldstein added. "Like 'We buried it… We all cried; we had a funeral. Are you saying we can bring anything back?' It's too much power."

Jack Burditt (Nobody Wants This, 30 Rock) joins the series as an executive producer. Sudeikis will executive produce in addition to starring. Hunt, Kelly, Toheeb Jimoh, Jane Becker, Jamie Lee, and Bill Wrubel will also executive produce. Brent Goldstein is attached to write and executive produce along with Leanne Bowen. Stemming from Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, the season will also see Lawrence executive-produce under his Doozer Productions banner alongside Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer. Sara Walker and Phoebe Walsh are writers and producers on the fourth season, with Sasha Garron co-producing. Julia Lindon will also write for the season, with Dylan Marron serving as story editor.

