Posted in: Peacock, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: peacock, preview, seth macfarlane, ted

Ted: Seth MacFarlane Thanks VFX Studio, Shares Look at Prequel Series

Seth MacFarlane thanked VFX studio Framestore for its work on Peacock's Ted series, including a look at the work they've done on our lead.

Article Summary Seth MacFarlane praises Framestore for its VFX work on Peacock's Ted prequel series.

With MacFarlane voicing the lead, production on the series wrapped last November.

MacFarlane's co-stars include Giorgia Whigham, Max Burkholder, Scott Grimes, Alanna Ubach, and more.

Paul Corrigan and Brad Walsh serve the showrunners on the series.

Post-production takes time when you're a series as effects-heavy as Seth MacFarlane (The Orville, Family Guy) & Peacock's upcoming live-action series based on the "Ted" films. Add to that two major entertainment industry strikes, and it's easy to understand why work's still underway on the November 2022-wrapped streaming series. But MacFarlane took some time out from keeping nine metaphorical plates spinning at the same time to thank VFX studio Framestore for the work that they're doing: "[Framestore] surpassed themselves with their exquisite VFX work," MacFarlane wrote as the caption to a social media post that also included a preview of Ted's look for the series.

Returning to voice the lead, MacFarlane is being joined by Giorgia Whigham (The Punisher, 13 Reasons Why), Max Burkholder (Parenthood), Scott Grimes (Oppenheimer, The Orville), and Alanna Ubach (Euphoria, Bombshell) for the streaming series. Now, here's a look at MacFarlane's post honoring the work that the VFX studio is producing:

MacFarlane returns to voice Ted, a foul-mouthed, pot-smoking teddy bear brought to life by the magic of a little boy's wish. Burkholder's John Bennett is a good guy and likable teen who is, however, still in his awkward phase. With Ted's help, John is doing his best to navigate adolescence. Whigham's Blaire Bennett is a smart and politically correct college student who's living with her Uncle Matty, Aunt Susan, and younger cousin John. She is not afraid to be outspoken and frequently clashes with her more traditionalist family. Grimes' Matty Bennett is a blustering, blue-collar Bostonian who thinks he is the unequivocal boss in the family and doesn't like anyone challenging him- particularly his liberal-minded niece, Blaire. Ubach's Susan Bennett is kind, selfless, and almost pathologically sweet when it comes to caring for her family and sees the world through naive, rose-colored glasses.

MacFarlane writes, co-showruns & executive produces all episodes alongside co-showrunners, writers & executive producers Paul Corrigan and Brad Walsh (Modern Family). The series stems from MacFarlane's Fuzzy Door and will be executive produced by President Erica Huggins. Alana Kleiman & Jason Clark will also serve as executive producers, with UCP (a division of Universal Studio Group) and MRC Television producing.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!