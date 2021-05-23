Teen Titans Go!/DC Super Hero Girls: One Beasty to Ruin Them All?

With only a little more than a week to go until Memorial Day weekend finds Wonder Woman, Batgirl, Supergirl, Zatanna, Jessica Cruz aka Green Lantern, and Bumblebee from DC Super Hero Girls joining Teen Titans Go! members Robin, Starfire, Raven, Beast Boy, and Cyborg for a four-part, one-hour animated mystery that finds the teams accepting an invitation for a "space-cation" in a state-of-the-art space house (thus, the title- nice, right?) where things are definitely not what they seem (surprised?).

Here's a look at an extended preview for the special, where both teams bump heads looking for answers:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Welcome to Space House | Teen Titans GO! | Cartoon Network (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G3Ex_K-meHY)

And in the following sneak preview, Jessica Cruz aka Green Lantern loses her ring, only for a very Gollum-like Beast Boy to recover it- and let's just say it goes as "well" as you might think:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cartoon Network (@cartoonnetworkofficial)

Now here's a look back at the original trailer, where we learn that supes are obsessed with Muffin Wars and a 3D food printing machine could prove to be beyond Cyborg and Beast Boy's wildest dream. But there are two pretty important questions that need answering. Who are the "benefactors" sponsoring their "space-cation"? And where exactly are they going? See if you can figure it out in from the trailer below:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Teen Titans GO! and DC Super Hero Girls Crossover Trailer | Cartoon Network (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hRqP4uG5lUc)

The best part? With the big DC Super Hero Girls / Teen Titans Go! "Space House" one-hour crossover event not being unleashed until Saturday, May 31 (at 6 p.m. ET/PT on Cartoon Network), you still have some time to contain all of that excitement. But if you do need some fresh doses of Teen Titans Go! action, new episodes begin dropping every Saturday in May starting on Day 1 (literally) at 9 a.m. ET/PT). Then after the team-up of all team-ups (for that week, at least) airs, DC Super Hero Girls returns with a new season of action and adventure hitting Cartoon Network on June 6 at 8 a.m. ET/PT.