Teen Titans Season 6? Tara Strong Shows How Much Fans Still Want It

Teen Titans GO! star Tara Strong shared a video from SacAnime Summer 2025 showing just how much fans of the original series want Season 6.

In terms of animated series greatness, Scott Menville, Hynden Walch, Khary Payton, Greg Cipes, and Tara Strong more than deserve their flowers and then some for the vocal artistry they've brought to Teen Titans GO! for ten seasons (and hopefully, a whole lot more). But even with the successful run that they're having, the cast hasn't made it a secret that they would love to have the opportunity to give the fans of the original animated Teen Titans series a sixth season (we have more backstory on that below). In fact, Strong and other cast members made it a point to share a video from this past weekend's SacAnime Summer 2025 showing how the Teen Titans fans haven't forgotten and are still keeping hope alive.

"The gorgeous fans @sacanimeofficial have spoken," Strong wrote as the caption to her Instagram post, which also included a look at the panel audience's righteously enthusiastic response to the possibility of a sixth season becoming a reality:

Teen Titans Star Tara Strong Believes "Devoted" Fans Deserve Season 6

Premiering on Cartoon Network in 2003 and based on Bob Haney & Bruno Premiani's work, the animated Teen Titans series would go on to run for five seasons and a special before ending its run in 2006. But Glen Murakami-created, Menville, Walch, Payton, Strong, and Cipes-voiced animated series would return later that year with the television film Teen Titans: Trouble in Tokyo. But it would be 2019 that would bring the ultimate crossover, as the original heroes engaged with their considerably less serious but still amazingly awesome multiverse counterparts in Teen Titans Go! vs. Teen Titans. But aside from the television film and the crossover – along with some other instances when the cast was able to voice their characters (for example, in DC Super Hero Girls) – fans have been left with nothing but hopes and dreams of a sixth season.

Early in 2024, Strong took to social media to begin the drumbeat for a sixth season – calling on her castmates to join the cause. In response to a tweet offering four Cartoon Network shows and asking which one fans would want to revive, Strong dropped the #ogteentitans hashtag and tagged her animated family with this: "It's a new year, would be amazing to grant the most devoted, deserving, fans, who've waited a generation, their #season6."

