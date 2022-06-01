Teen Wolf: Arden Cho Confirms Pay Inequity Reason for Film Pass

When the cast for Paramount+, MTV Entertainment Studios & MGM/Orion Television's Teen Wolf: The Movie (along with original series writer & producer Jeff Davis writing & executive producing the new series Wolf Pack) was announced back in February, two names were noticeably absent: Dylan O'Brien and Arden Cho. While O'Brien has gone on record as to why he wouldn't be returning, Cho's reason has been based on reporting at the time from Deadline Hollywood, with sources telling DH that Cho (the only actress of color among the show's four female series leads) was "offered half the per-episode salary proposed to her three white counterparts" and so the actress chose to pass. During a profile interview with The Cut, Cho broke her public silence on the subject to not only confirm the report but also suggest that it was probably a worse off than that.

"I think I was actually offered even less," Cho shared during the interview. And as for those suggesting that the actor or her camp leaked the news? "I probably would've never shared it," she explained. But while some fans may be shocked to learn of such a salary imbalance, the reality of being paid less than her white and/or male counterparts isn't anything new to Cho or many Asian American actors "I could probably, off the top of my head, think of over ten Asian American actors I know who were paid significantly less than their counterparts. Sometimes you don't have a choice to say 'no.' Sometimes you just need it. You've got bills to pay." And Cho makes it clear that turning down the offer was more about sending a message than out of personal anger, explaining, "I wasn't saying 'no' necessarily for me or because I was angry. I was saying 'no' because I hope that there will be more equality in the future." As for how she learned of her offer being less than her white counterparts, Cho would only say that she has an appreciation for "artists who are a little bit more transparent because they realize that we're all important."

In Teen Wolf: The Movie, a full moon rises in Beacon Hills, and with it, a terrifying evil has emerged. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of banshees, were-coyotes, hellhounds, kitsunes, and every other shapeshifter in the night. But only a werewolf like Scott McCall (Posey), no longer a teenager yet still an alpha, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they've ever faced.

The returning cast includes Tyler Posey as Scott McCall, Holland Roden as Lydia Martin, Shelley Hennig as Malia Tate, Crystal Reed as Allison Argent, Orny Adams as Coach Bobby Finstock, Linden Ashby as Sheriff Noah Stilinski, JR Bourne as Chris Argent, Seth Gilliam as Dr. Alan Deaton, Colton Haynes as Jackson Whittemore, Ryan Kelley as Deputy Jordan Parrish, Melissa Ponzio as Melissa McCall, Dylan Sprayberry as Liam Dunbar, Ian Bohen as Peter Hale, Tyler Hoechlin as Derek Hale, Khylin Rhambo as Mason Hewitt, Vince Mattis as Eli Hale, Derek's 15-year-old son; Nobi Nakanishi as Deputy Ishida, and Amy Lin Workman as Hikari Zhang.