Teen Wolf Star Dylan O'Brien On Why He's Not Retuning for Reunion Film

So the last time we checked in with how things were going with Paramount+, MTV Entertainment Studios, and MGM/Orion Television's reunion film Teen Wolf: The Movie (with original series writer & producer Jeff Davis also writing & executive producing the all-new series Wolf Pack), Ian Bohen was offering fans some glimmers of hope that he and Tyler Hoechlin's (both currently reunited in The CW's Superman & Lois) Derek & Peter Hale could end up making an appearance after all. That's not the case for former series regulars Dylan O'Brien and Arden Cho. Reports are that Cho (the only actress of color among the show's four female series regulars) was "offered half the salary presented to her three counterparts, leading to her decision to pass." As for O'Brien, he spoke with Variety to explain why his run with the franchise was over.

"It was a difficult decision. A lot went into it. The show couldn't be more dear to me," O'Brien explained. "It was the first thing I ever did I and so many people there are extremely dear to me. It was something I was trying to make work but it all happened very fast. We didn't really know that it was happening and they kind of just threw it at us a little bit, which is fine because we all love the show. We were trying to figure it out. Ultimately, I just decided it was left in a really good place for me and I still want to leave it there. I wish them well and I'm going to watch it the first night it comes out. I hope it fucking kicks ass, but I'm not going to be in it." The returning cast for the films includes Tyler Posey as Scott McCall, Holland Roden as Lydia Martin, Shelley Hennig as Malia Tate, Crystal Reed as Allison Argent, Orny Adams as Coach Bobby Finstock, Linden Ashby as Sheriff Noah Stilinski, JR Bourne as Chris Argent, Seth Gilliam as Dr. Alan Deaton, Colton Haynes as Jackson Whittemore, Ryan Kelley as Deputy Jordan Parrish, Melissa Ponzio as Melissa McCall, Dylan Sprayberry as Liam Dunbar.

In Teen Wolf: The Movie, a full moon rises in Beacon Hills, and with it, a terrifying evil has emerged. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of banshees, were-coyotes, hellhounds, kitsunes, and every other shapeshifter in the night. But only a werewolf like Scott McCall (Posey), no longer a teenager yet still an alpha, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they've ever faced. "'Teen Wolf' was a global cultural phenomenon that spawned one of the largest and most loyal fandoms – we are thrilled to partner with the incredibly talented Jeff Davis to reward the fans, reignite this franchise with an original movie, and launch a brand new series 'Wolf Pack' for Paramount+," said Chris McCarthy, President & CEO of ViacomCBS Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios.