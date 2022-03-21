Teen Wolf: Paramount+ Reunion Film Day 1 BTS Look Features Tyler Posey

Our last couple of updates on how things were going with Paramount+, MTV Entertainment Studios, and MGM/Orion Television's Teen Wolf: The Movie (with original series writer & producer Jeff Davis also writing & executive producing the all-new series Wolf Pack) pretty much dealt with who might be coming back (Ian Bohen and Tyler Hoechlin) and who isn't coming back (Dylan O'Brien and Arden Cho). But this time around, the focus shifts back to where it should, on how things are going production-wise on the reunion film. Well, then you might want to check out the Instagram post from the streaming service below because it's sharing some looks at how the first day of filming is looking.

Also returning cast for the films includes Tyler Posey as Scott McCall, Holland Roden as Lydia Martin, Shelley Hennig as Malia Tate, Crystal Reed as Allison Argent, Orny Adams as Coach Bobby Finstock, Linden Ashby as Sheriff Noah Stilinski, JR Bourne as Chris Argent, Seth Gilliam as Dr. Alan Deaton, Colton Haynes as Jackson Whittemore, Ryan Kelley as Deputy Jordan Parrish, Melissa Ponzio as Melissa McCall, Dylan Sprayberry as Liam Dunbar. Now here's a look behind the scenes at the first day of filming, kicking things off with none other than Posey check-in in from the set:

In Teen Wolf: The Movie, a full moon rises in Beacon Hills, and with it, a terrifying evil has emerged. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of banshees, were-coyotes, hellhounds, kitsunes, and every other shapeshifter in the night. But only a werewolf like Scott McCall (Posey), no longer a teenager yet still an alpha, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they've ever faced. "'Teen Wolf' was a global cultural phenomenon that spawned one of the largest and most loyal fandoms – we are thrilled to partner with the incredibly talented Jeff Davis to reward the fans, reignite this franchise with an original movie, and launch a brand new series 'Wolf Pack' for Paramount+," said Chris McCarthy, President & CEO of ViacomCBS Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios.