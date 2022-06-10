Teen Wolf Star Says Cast Does It "For the Love of the Show", Not Money

Earlier this month, Arden Cho (Kira Yukimura) offered details on her decision to not return for Paramount+, MTV Entertainment Studios & MGM/Orion Television's Teen Wolf: The Movie. During the discussion, Cho confirmed earlier reporting that she declined to return because she was being "offered half the per-episode salary proposed to her three white counterparts" (more on that in a minute). Now, Cho's ex-co-star Holland Roden (Lydia Martin) is checking in to share her thoughts on Cho and Dylan O'Brien not returning and what Cho had to say during her interview with Too Fab. "I'm not familiar with the details of the story. I believe it was monetarily driven. I don't really know a lot about it," she explained. Roden didn't address Cho's comments about the pay disparity between Cho and her white counterparts. Instead, she kept with the monetary aspect of it, saying she was "bummed" that Cho wasn't returning and that the cast returned because they "do it for the love of the show" first.

"But yeah, so I was bummed that she wasn't there, but I do know that with 'Teen Wolf,' it's a tough one because we do it for the love of the show and not for the money," Roden responded when asked about Cho's status. "So, you know, I think it's always tough when it comes down to those situations, but I don't know the details of that story in particular." Here's a look at the full segment from the interview:

"I think I was actually offered even less," Cho shared during the interview from earlier this month with The Cut. And Cho makes it clear that the news didn't leak from her camp. "I probably would've never shared it," she explained. But while some fans may be shocked to learn of such a salary imbalance, the reality of being paid less than her white and/or male counterparts isn't anything new to Cho or many Asian American actors "I could probably, off the top of my head, think of over ten Asian American actors I know who were paid significantly less than their counterparts. Sometimes you don't have a choice to say 'no.' Sometimes you just need it. You've got bills to pay." And Cho makes it clear that turning down the offer was more about sending a message than out of personal anger, explaining, "I wasn't saying 'no' necessarily for me or because I was angry. I was saying 'no' because I hope that there will be more equality in the future." As for how she learned of her offer being less than her white counterparts, Cho would only say that she has an appreciation for "artists who are a little bit more transparent because they realize that we're all important."

In Teen Wolf: The Movie, a full moon rises in Beacon Hills, and with it, a terrifying evil has emerged. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of banshees, were-coyotes, hellhounds, kitsunes, and every other shapeshifter in the night. But only a werewolf like Scott McCall (Posey), no longer a teenager yet still an alpha, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they've ever faced.

The returning cast includes Tyler Posey as Scott McCall, Holland Roden as Lydia Martin, Shelley Hennig as Malia Tate, Crystal Reed as Allison Argent, Orny Adams as Coach Bobby Finstock, Linden Ashby as Sheriff Noah Stilinski, JR Bourne as Chris Argent, Seth Gilliam as Dr. Alan Deaton, Colton Haynes as Jackson Whittemore, Ryan Kelley as Deputy Jordan Parrish, Melissa Ponzio as Melissa McCall, Dylan Sprayberry as Liam Dunbar, Ian Bohen as Peter Hale, Tyler Hoechlin as Derek Hale, Khylin Rhambo as Mason Hewitt, Vince Mattis as Eli Hale, Derek's 15-year-old son; Nobi Nakanishi as Deputy Ishida, and Amy Lin Workman as Hikari Zhang.