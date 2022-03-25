Teen Wolf: The Movie Casting: Ian Bohen Returning as Peter Hale & More

Earlier this week, we got a look behind the scenes at how things were going with Paramount+, MTV Entertainment Studios, and MGM/Orion Television's Teen Wolf: The Movie (with original series writer & producer Jeff Davis also writing & executive producing the all-new series Wolf Pack). This time around, we have some impressive casting additions to report on, including the official return of Ian Bohen as Peter Hale. Joining Hale are Khylin Rhambo (Mason Hewitt), Vince Mattis (Eli Hale, Derek's 15-year-old son), Nobi Nakanishi (Deputy Ishida), Amy Lin Workman (Hikari Zhang). There is still no official word if Tyler Hoechlin will reprise his role as Derek Hale, with Dylan O'Brien & Arden Cho both confirming previously that they would not be returning.

Now here's a look at the updated casting rundown confirming the most recent additions:

Beacon Hills is never quiet for long. Take a look at both the new and familiar faces joining the cast of the #TeenWolfMovie. 🎥

Remember to stay close for more updates. @paramountplus 🌙 pic.twitter.com/1i1zUZQ2FR — TEEN WOLF (@MTVteenwolf) March 25, 2022 Show Full Tweet

The returning cast also includes Tyler Posey as Scott McCall, Holland Roden as Lydia Martin, Shelley Hennig as Malia Tate, Crystal Reed as Allison Argent, Orny Adams as Coach Bobby Finstock, Linden Ashby as Sheriff Noah Stilinski, JR Bourne as Chris Argent, Seth Gilliam as Dr. Alan Deaton, Colton Haynes as Jackson Whittemore, Ryan Kelley as Deputy Jordan Parrish, Melissa Ponzio as Melissa McCall, Dylan Sprayberry as Liam Dunbar. Now here's a look behind the scenes at the first day of filming, kicking things off with none other than Posey check-in in from the set:

In Teen Wolf: The Movie, a full moon rises in Beacon Hills, and with it, a terrifying evil has emerged. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of banshees, were-coyotes, hellhounds, kitsunes, and every other shapeshifter in the night. But only a werewolf like Scott McCall (Posey), no longer a teenager yet still an alpha, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they've ever faced. "'Teen Wolf' was a global cultural phenomenon that spawned one of the largest and most loyal fandoms – we are thrilled to partner with the incredibly talented Jeff Davis to reward the fans, reignite this franchise with an original movie, and launch a brand new series 'Wolf Pack' for Paramount+," said Chris McCarthy, President & CEO of ViacomCBS Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios.