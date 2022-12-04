Teen Wolf: The Movie Official Trailer: The Hunt Begins This January

While it might still be a little more than a month before "The Pack Is Back," that didn't mean that Paramount+ wasn't going to have a little something to pass along coming out of today's 2022 CCXP panel in Brazil. And after the release of the series sequel film's key art poster earlier this week, it seems only to make sense that now would be as good of a time as any for an official trailer for Teen Wolf: The Movie… right? Well, that's precisely what we have waiting for you below. And it wouldn't be a spoiler to say that the wait was more than worth it because this thing is intense and epic in all the right ways that fans would want.

The cast of Teen Wolf: The Movie includes Tyler Posey, Tyler Hoechlin, Holland Roden, Shelley Hennig, Crystal Reed, Orny Adams, Linden Ashby, JR Bourne, Colton Haynes, Ryan Kelley, Melissa Ponzio, Ian Bohen, Vince Mattis, Nobi Nakanishi, Khylin Rhambo, Amy Workman and Dylan Sprayberry. Now here's a look at the official trailer, followed by a look back at the previously-released first-look clip (with the film hitting screens on January 26, 2023):

In Paramount+'s Teen Wolf: The Movie, produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and MGM's Orion Television, a terrifying new evil has emerged in Beacon Hills, calling for the return of Alpha Werewolf Scott McCall (Posey) to reunite once again the Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes, and other shapeshifters of the night. With new allies and trusted friends like Derek Hale (Hoechlin), Lydia Martin (Roden), Jackson Whittemore (Haynes), Malia Tate (Hennig), and the return of a long-lost love, Scott and his pack just might stand a chance.

Paramount+ combines live sports, breaking news, and a mountain of entertainment. The premium streaming service features an expansive library of original series, hit shows and popular movies across every genre from world-renowned brands and production studios, including BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures, and the Smithsonian Channel. The service is also the streaming home to unmatched sports programming, including every CBS Sports event, from golf to football to basketball and more, plus exclusive streaming rights for major sports properties, including some of the world's biggest and most popular soccer leagues. Paramount+ also enables subscribers to stream local CBS stations live across the U.S., in addition to the ability to stream other live channels: CBSN for 24/7 news, CBS Sports HQ for sports news and analysis, and ET Live for entertainment coverage.