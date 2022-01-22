Temuera Morrison Tried Getting Boba Fett to STFU More But Failed

Look, it's not like Disney+ & Lucasfilm's Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen-starring The Book of Boba Fett isn't being well-received. If we're being honest, the show isn't exactly hurting when it comes to its global streaming numbers so clearly, something's working for the viewers. That said, there is room for some legit criticism of "The Mandalorian" spinoff series. For example, a lot of fans were expecting a lot more non-flashback action- especially when you have characters like Boba and Fennec at the forefront. Another issue fans have is that for a character that's been MIA for some time, it feels like he's trying to make up for some serious lost time when it comes to talking. Well, if you find yourself landing in that camp then you're not alone because Morrison agrees- and he tried to do something about it. "I'm talking too much," Morrison said in a recent interview alongside Wen (which you can check out below). "This bubba doesn't talk this much!" But Morrison wasn't just interested in venting about it, choosing to see if he could do something on the sly the reduce the wording. Speaking with a crew member, Morrison remembers saying, "'I've got all these paragraphs here! I think we should get rid of it. And Jon's gone to Atlanta, so don't tell him!'". Morrison also suggested giving Wen's character some of his lines to help further enhance Fennec as a well-rounded character. Unfortunately for Morrison, Favreau sees all. "Next morning on set, I get a call from Atlanta: 'Uh, Jon wants you to say all that dialogue.'"

Here's a look at Morrison & Wen's interview with NME where Morrison revealed his stealthy plan to make less mean more when it came to the amount of dialogue Boba Fett had- and how a call from the Atlanta "Empire" struck him down:

Rodriguez, Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy, and Colin Wilson executive produce. Karen Gilchrist & Carrie Beck serve as co-executive producers, with John Bartnicki producing and John Hampian as co-producer.

