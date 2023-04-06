That '90s Show: Kurtwood Smith Shares S02 Filming Dates; Audience Info Netflix's That '90s Show star Kurtwood Smith shared when Season 2 will be filming and how you can become a member of the show's audience.

Back at the beginning of February, fans of Netflix's Debra Jo Rupp & Kurtwood Smith-starring That '90s Show were gifted the good news that the "That '70s Show" sequel series was renewed for a 16-episode second season. Now, thanks to Smith, we're learning when the second season will be filming. In a recent tweet, Smith shared a look at himself and Rupp sitting in their respective set chairs, adding, "We are almost ready…just missing one thing…you! Click link in bio for season 2 audience dates. I'll be happy to see you…can't guarantee how Red will receive you." If you head on over here, you can check out your chances to be a member of the studio audience – with the filming dates listed as May 5, 12 & 26; June 9, 23 & 30; and July 14, 21 & 28; August 18 & 25; and September 1, 15, 22 & 29.

Joining Rupp and Smith for the first season were Callie Haverda as Leia Forman, Ashley Aufderheide as Gwen, Mace Coronel as Jay, Maxwell Acee Donovan as Nate, Reyn Doi as Ozzie, and Sam Morelos as Nikki. In addition, Topher Grace (Eric), Laura Prepon (Donna), Mila Kunis (Jackie Burkhart), Ashton Kutcher (Michael Kelso), Wilmer Valderrama (Fez), Tommy Chong (Leo), and Don Stark (Bob Pinciotti) also returned for the sequel series. Now, here's a look at Smith's tweet announcing that filming would be starting in May and letting fans know how they can become an audience member:

We are almost ready…just missing one thing…you! Click link in bio for season 2 audience dates. I'll be happy to see you…can't guarantee how Red will receive you. #That90sShow @netflix pic.twitter.com/dnEgOi2BHy — Kurtwood Smith (@tahitismith) April 6, 2023 Show Full Tweet

That '90s Show: What You Need to Know About Netflix's Spinoff Sequel

It's 1995, and Leia Forman is desperate for some adventure in her life or at least a best friend who isn't her dad. When she arrives in Point Place to visit her grandparents, Red and Kitty, Leia finds what she's looking for right next door when she meets the dynamic and rebellious Gwen. With the help of Gwen's friends, including her lovable brother Nate, his smart, laser-focused girlfriend Nikki, the sarcastic and insightful Ozzie, and the charming Jay, Leia realizes adventure could happen there just like it did for her parents all those years ago. Excited to reinvent herself, she convinces her parents to let her stay for the summer. With a basement full of teens again, Kitty is happy the Forman house is now a home for a new generation, and Red is, well…Red.

Netflix's That '90s Show was created by Bonnie Turner, Terry Turner, Gregg Mettler, and Lindsay Turner. Executive producers include Rupp, Smith, Bonnie Turner, and Terry Turner. The Carsey-Werner Company serves as the production company.