Posted in: Disney+, Star Wars, TV | Tagged: star wars, The Acolyte

The Acolyte Creator on Continuity, Loose Ends, Qimir's Origin & More

Star Wars: The Acolyte creator Leslye Headland responds to fan FAQs, including Mundi's age, Qimir's Sith status, Vernestra-Yoda, and more.

Article Summary Creator Leslye Headland addresses Ki-Adi-Mundi’s controversial age and Council status in The Acolyte timeline

Qimir’s dark history revealed: ex-Jedi, not a true Sith, and the real origins of the Knights of Ren uncovered

The finale teases Darth Plagueis, linking The Acolyte to Palpatine’s legendary Sith lineage in Star Wars lore

Vernestra and Yoda’s secretive meeting covers up Jedi conspiracy, shifting blame onto Sol for the deadly plot

Just as we're ready to praise Disney for letting creatives take Star Wars into bold new directions, they tend to undercut a new project's potential by cancelling any further commitment to it beyond the initial work. Some recent examples of this are 2018's Solo, the prequel series of fan favorite, Han Solo, with Alden Ehrenreich taking over the iconic role originated by Harrison Ford, though we are getting some of it salvaged with the upcoming animated series, Maul: Shadow Lord; and 2024's Star Wars: The Acolyte, which was cancelled after one season on Disney+. Set 100 years before the events of The Phantom Menace (1999), the series involves a conspiracy involving four Jedi, who stumble upon a village of Force-sensitive witches and a pair of twins (Amandla Stenberg) at the center of it. Creator Leslye Headland appeared on The George Lucas Talk Show (not hosted by the Star Wars creator, but by comedian Connor Ratliff) in January to discuss some of the series' revisits, like Ki-Adi-Mundi, who was originally introduced in TPM, Qimir's (Manny Jacinto) dark origins, and the final scene with Yoda and Vernestra Rwoh (Rebecca Henderson).

Star Wars: The Acolyte Creator Leslye Headland Answers Frequently Asked Questions from Fans

The first controversy was the age of Ki-Adi-Mundi, played by Derek Arnold in the series, originally played by Silas Carson in the Lucas film, which fans argue wouldn't have been alive at the time of The Acolyte to which Headland responded, "I asked (Lucasfilm Lore Advisor) Pablo Hidalgo, I don't remember what he said about the birthdate or lifespan, but Pablo said it was cool. Many, many people read the script." As far as Mundi's status on the Jedi High Council, "In that scene, they mention, 'We should alert the High Council,'" Headland explained. "He says that, and because of that, you assume he's not on the High Council unless he's not gotten there. We should alert myself? [Pablo Hidalgo] said, if he's not on the High Council, that you can use him."

As far as one of the origins of Qimir, who was revealed to be a former Jedi and later confirmed in The Art of the Acolyte to have created The Knights of Ren, which was established in 2015's The Force Awakens, Headland revealed that he is not a true Sith. The biggest tease that doesn't look like it will get resolved anytime soon is how, in The Acolyte finale, we caught our first glimmer of Darth Plagueis, who presumably is Sheev Palpatine's (Ian McDiarmid) predecessor that he told Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) about during the events of Revenge of the Sith (2005).

As we see Vernestra speak to Yoda, who we only see from the back, Headland confirmed it was to help cover up the Jedi conspiracy with the twins and pinning it on Jedi Master Sol (Lee Jung-jae) as the one who went rogue, killing his peers, as opposed to the truth: the biggest victim in the conspiracy that resulted in Mae (Stenberg) killing his peers and her twin and his former Padawan, Osha (Stenberg), under the influence of Qimir, turning on him and killing him. For more, including Qimir's scars, the fate of Mother Koril (Margarita Levieva), and Headland's thoughts on Palpatine's Plagueis speech, you can check out the video. The Acolyte, which also stars Charlie Barnett, Dafne Keen, Joonas Suotamo, Dean-Charles Chapman, Jodie Turner Smith, and Carrie-Anne Moss, is available to stream on Disney+.

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