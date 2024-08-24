Posted in: Disney+, Star Wars, TV | Tagged: disney, Lee Jung-Jae, Leslye Headland, star wars, The Acolyte

The Acolyte: Lee Jun-jae "Surprised" by Star Wars Series Cancellation

The Acolyte star Lee Jung-jae (Sol) is "quite surprised" by Disney's decision to cancel Leslye Headland's Star Wars series after one season.

Perhaps it might be a moot point considering Lee Jun-jae's character's fate at the season one finale of The Acolyte, but that doesn't change the fact the Jedi Master Sol actor was taken aback by Disney+'s decision to cancel the Leslye Headland's Star Wars series after one season. Taking a bolder and darker approach to the franchise under the trappings of a murder mystery that blurred the line between good and evil with Jedi and Sith, we may never know more about the legendary Darth Plagueis or what Yoda's connection is to Vernestra Rwoh (Rebecca Henderson) as the season finale teased. Lee, known for his memorable performance on the Netflix series Squid Game (with the sequel hitting later this year), spoke to Entertainment Weekly about his reaction to the news.

The Acolyte Star Lee Jung-jae on His Surprise at Series Cancellation Despite Fate

"As you know, my character had died already in the first season," Lee said. "So I wouldn't have appeared in the second season if there was one anyway. But personally speaking, I really loved Leslye's writing. I thought that she was a great writer and director who was very talented in the storytelling, as well as in creating characters and creating meaningful structures within the story. So I was actually personally really looking forward to watching a season 2 with her at the helm. To hear the news, I was quite surprised personally as well."

Lee was killed by his former apprentice Osha (Amandla Stenberg) after he revealed the truth about accidentally killing her mother (Jodie Turner-Smith) on Brendok. Osha, with her new-found Dark Side powers she learned from Qmir/The Stranger (Manny Jacinto), forced choked Sol to death before leaving with him, but not before he proceeded to wipe the memory of her twin sister Mae (Stenberg). After Vernestra caught up to the aftermath and surveyed the devastation of the lost Jedi, she testified to the Republic that Sol was behind all the dead Jedi in a coverup before reporting back to Yoda, who made an unspoken cameo.

Death isn't necessarily final given the narrative structure of The Acolyte – despite Carrie-Anne Moss and Dean-Charles Chapman's characters' deaths, most of their on-screen roles took place in flashbacks as the mystery unraveled between Osha and Mae. Lee remains hopeful there could be a change of heart at Disney or perhaps the series shopped elsewhere, as unlikely as both scenarios could be. "Honestly, I am hoping that maybe there could be changes in the future," he said. "Because you never know what's going to happen. So on a personal level, I really hope we could get to see further stories of Leslye's second season." All episodes of The Acolyte are available to stream on Disney+, for now.

