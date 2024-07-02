Posted in: Disney+, Star Wars, TV | Tagged: Charlie Barnett, Dafne Keen, disney, Leslye Headland, Manny Jacinto, star wars, Star Wars: The Acolyte, The Acolyte

The Acolyte Star Charlie Barnett on Episode 5 Fallout, Big Reveal

Charlie Barnett discusses the big reveal during The Acolyte Ep. 5, fight choreography, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, and bonding over fate.

We knew The Acolyte was darker than your usual fare in Star Wars, but Leslie Headland blew the lid off with the latest episode, "Night." While we haven't seen anything as dark since 2016's Rogue One, where all the main characters died, the series made for refreshingly unpredictable fare as Qimir (Manny Jacinto) revealed himself as The Stranger who trained Mae (Amandla Stenberg). He's also ruthlessly efficient at killing Jedi, including Charlie Barnett's Yord and Dafne Keen's Jecki. Barnett spoke to Entertainment Weekly about receiving the news of his character's demise, bonding with Keen over character deaths, and training with Jacinto for their fights.

Charlie Barnett on Going Out with a Bang on The Acolyte

When Headland revealed Yord's fate, "I walked in the day that we were filming it… No, I'm kidding! Leslye was very up-front from the very get-go. No one ever wants to be cut out of a show, but when you know that going into it, performance-wise, it gave me a bookend and it gave me a route to plan out and play a little more of the rollercoaster role, showing the ups and downs and showing how he ends up getting into this position," Barnett said. "When you're playing a character that you know is going to die, it's a little more fun. If it's a surprise to you and your job is gone next week, it sucks, but when you know what you're walking into, you get to have a little more control over it. And I tried to find the lemonade through the lemons."

As far as bonding with Keen over mutual Jedi death, "They asked me if I wanted to go watch Dafne's death, and I was like, 'No, are you fucking kidding me? I love her. I don't want to see her die four times over. It's just visceral and fucked up and sad. No, I don't need all that. I'm going to save that for sitting on my couch in my own comfort of tissue boxes and tears,'" Barnett said. Yord's death scene was unique in that The Stranger broke his neck. "Let's just put it out there: Manny, beyond being an extremely handsome gentleman, is one of the kindest people ever. And in rehearsing it, we've got to move slow," Barnett said.

"So throughout all this time, I'm just being held by Manny, and he is just cradling my head and being like, 'Oh, Charlie, does that hurt when I crack your neck that way?' And I'm like, 'No, man. You're killing me. It's totally fine. You can crack my neck however you're fucking going to crack it. I'm going to be dead.' But it was actually really comforting and peaceful. And he's so sweet and so kind that it was like I was gently being killed until we were like, 'Okay, let's speed this baby up.' And then I am dead on the floor. It was a nice death. It was luxurious," Barnett added.

For more including Barnett breaking down his two fights with Jacinto, Yord's personality, and final thoughts on his death, you can check out the full interview here. New episodes of The Acolyte stream on Tuesdays on Disney+.

