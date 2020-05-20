The Alienist: Angel of Darkness Key Art Teases Our Team's New Hunt

Just to be clear: 1896 is the year that The Alienist took place in and is not the year that the last episode aired, though we more than understand if it feels that way. Now, more than two years after the final episode aired, TNT is posting some teaser key art for The Alienist: Angel of Darkness, a limited series based on author Caleb Carr's second novel in the Dr. Laszlo Kreizler series. With Frank Pugliese (House of Cards) serving as showrunner, The Alienist: Angel of Darkness finds Sara Howard (Dakota Fanning), who has opened her own private detective agency, enlisting the help of Dr. Laszlo Kreizler (Daniel Brühl) and John Moore (Luke Evans) to hunt down an elusive killer. As you're about to see, our team may have their own respective motives for jumping into the fray but the endgame remains the same: stop the killer before they kill again.

TNT's Sarah Aubrey expressed the network's excitement over being able to continue telling tales in the "Alienist" universe: "Following the tremendous success of The Alienist, we are excited to welcome an immensely talented and accomplished showrunner who could not only do justice to Caleb Carr's popular sequel but also add a unique point of view. With Frank, we have found a three-time Emmy Award nominee whose unique skills will surely catapult The Angel of Darkness to the same heights of success as its predecessor." The limited series is a co-production between Paramount Television and Studio T; with Eric Roth; Anonymous Content's Steve Golin and Rosalie Swedlin; and Cary Joji Fukunaga serving as executive producers.

Originally published in 1997 by Ballantine Books, here's the rundown on Carr's The Angel of Darkness:

It is June 1897. A year has passed since Dr. Laszlo Kreizler, a pioneer in forensic psychiatry, tracked down the brutal serial killer John Beecham with the help of a team of trusted companions and a revolutionary application of the principles of his discipline. Kreizler and his friends–high-living crime reporter John Schuyler Moore; indomitable, derringer-toting Sara Howard; the brilliant (and bickering) detective brothers Marcus and Lucius Isaacson; powerful and compassionate Cyrus Montrose; and Stevie Taggert, the boy Kreizler saved from a life of street crime–have returned to their former pursuits and tried to forget the horror of the Beecham case. But when the distraught wife of a Spanish diplomat begs Sara's aid, the team reunites to help find her kidnapped infant daughter. It is a case fraught with danger, since Spain and the United States are on the verge of war.