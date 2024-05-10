Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: from the ashes, gail simone, storm

Fake Storm Cover Spreads Online Ahead Of X-Men: From The Ashes

News of the new Storm solo series from X-Men's From The Ashes launching later this year should drop soon. But some people just can't wait.

News of the new Storm solo series from X-Men's From The Ashes launching later this year should be dropping soon. But some people just can't wait, and started tweeting that Gail Simone has posted, then deleted, a first look at the new Storm.

This being the supposed deleted evidence from Uncanny X-Men writer Gail Simone's account.

And launching a plethora of discussions of what it meant for Storm to have lost the mohawk and be back in a more traditional Storm look, what it meant for the tone of the new series, if it was a betrayal of the Krakoan Age, if it was a nostalgic boost for the seventies and/or nineties and noughties, and the usual internet title, tattle and gossip. Which would have all been well and good if the Storm image hadn't been posted on DeviantART in 2016 by one George MRL.

At the time, George MRL posted, "Feedback is very much welcome and appreciated! And don't forget: I'm avaliable for colouring commissions and my rates are flexible. Note/email me for further details." So feel free to. Of course, it is also notable that a future look of Storm had already been seen in Women Of Marvel… who still has the mohawk and addressing some form of official gathering, possibly political, maybe religious, in suit and shirt.

So, for now, at least, consider this particular rumour squashed. And be wary of any posts purporting to be the screencap of a deleted tweet. We have been here before, have we not? X-Men: From the Ashes is a 2024 relaunch of the X-Men line of comic books published by Marvel Comics after the end of Krakoan Age. Announced at SXSW, it intends to tell the story of mutantkind in a new status quo established following the end of the mini-series Fall of the House of X and Rise of the Powers of X. The first announced books include X-Men, Uncanny X-Men, Exceptional X-Men, NYX, Phoenix, Storm, Wolverine, X-Factor and X-Force.

