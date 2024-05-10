Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, star wars

Star Wars Captain Rex Microfighter Set Revealed by LEGO

Clear your tables and get those hands ready as LEGO has unveiled some brand new sets including a new Star Wars Microfighter set

Article Summary LEGO unveils the new Captain Rex Y-Wing Microfighter set, ready to launch in June 2024.

At just 99 pieces, this compact set brings The Clone Wars to your collection.

Included is the first-ever Captain Rex minifigure complete with dual blasters.

Affordably priced at $12.99, it's a must-have for Star Wars LEGO enthusiasts.

Some new bite size fun is blasting off into a galaxy far, far away as LEGO debuts their latest latest Star Wars set. The Captain Rex Y-Wing Microfighter is on the way and will feature 99 pieces and only measures 4.5" long. The new Star Wars Microfighter set brings some quick-build and microscale fun to your growing collection. These sets have already been already out there since 2014 with Han Solo, Chewbacca, The Mandalorian, Boba Fett, and so much more. Fans can now return to The Clone Wars with Captain Rex and his Y-Wing, which features two stud shooters. Getting a single Captain Rex LEGO minifigure is also a nice addition to the set, and he will come with his signature dual blasters. Star Wars fans will be able to snag up this galactic hero for only $12.99. He is set to arrive in June 2024, and be sure to snag up more Star Wars Microfighters to build up your collection in the meantime

LEGO Debuts New Captain Rex Y-Wing Microfighter

"Let kids team up with a popular Star Wars: The Clone Wars character on playtime missions with this LEGO® brick-built Captain Rex Y-Wing Microfighter (75391) starship toy. A fun fantasy gift idea for creative boys, girls and any young fan aged 6 and up, this buildable vehicle toy playset features the first-ever LEGO Star Wars™ construction model of Captain Rex's Y-wing. Designed to be easy to build so the action starts fast, this miniature version of the iconic Star Wars starfighter has a minifigure cockpit and 2 stud shooters, and the included Captain Rex LEGO minifigure comes with 2 blasters."

Quick-build, microscale LEGO® Star Wars ™ vehicle toy – Inspire young kids to create their own Star Wars : The Clone Wars adventures with this brick-built Captain Rex's Y-Wing Microfighter starship

™ vehicle toy – Inspire young kids to create their own : The Clone Wars adventures with this brick-built Captain Rex's Y-Wing Microfighter starship The first-ever LEGO® brick-built model of Captain Rex's Y-wing – This miniature scale LEGO Star Wars™ starfighter has a cockpit with space for a LEGO minifigure and 2 stud shooters

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!