The Always Sunny Podcast Gets Annihilated for St. Patty's Day: Preview

In honor of next week being St. Patrick's Day, viewers can expect a very special edition of Rob McElhenney, Glenn Howerton, Charlie Day, and Megan Ganz's The Always Sunny Podcast. An edition so special that Kaitlin Olson will also be calling in to take part in the festivities. What festivities, you might be asking? Well, as you're about to see from the promo clip below, McElhenney proposes the idea of combining festive binge drinking with a podcast. Yes, that's right… the podcast gang is going to get drunk in front of the mics and we're even getting more of Ganz on camera, too! While that alone should be enough to sell you on next week's episode, you really do need to check out the clip below. You'll thank us…

Now here's a look at how the idea for what might very be… The Greatest Podcast Episode Ever!"… came about, as well as just enough of a preview to get us counting the days down:

In the clip below, Day mentions that he's enjoying Hulu's Lily James & Sebastian Stan-starring Pam & Tommy and from there, the guys discuss how the penis has become trendy and in vogue once again because more of them are being seen on the screen (just not during Zoom meetings). So check out the preview below as the guys reflect upon "The Penaissance" we currently find ourselves in… and make sure to check out "Dennis and Dee's Mom Is Dead" here and subscribe to the YouTube channel here (and let's not forget about the original audio podcast, with an audio version of the episode here):

Here's a look back at Howerton making the case that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson deserves credit for bringing back the "baggy" look before moving on to how tall The Rock is before Day shares a great story from the first season when he was asked how "badass" Vin Diesel was in real life. And yes, Day's response was exactly what it needed to be:

Here's a look at the major podcast upgrade courtesy of artist Wencenslao Quiroz (check out his work here), some impressive artwork for the studio's main wall that's a call back to some of the series' finer moments (bonus points for "flexing bicep"):

And here's a look at the tweet formally introducing the artwork to the fans: