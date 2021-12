The Always Sunny Podcast: Our Sincerest Apologies to Joe Rogan Fans

You know, we're big enough to admit we were wrong. And this is an apology directed at the Joe Rogan fans out there. Because earlier this week, we said that this week couldn't get better as a fan of FXX's Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Rob McElhenney, Kaitlin Olson & Danny DeVito-starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. First, we have the record-setting 15th season kicking off this Wednesday with a two-episode debut (more on that in a minute). Now while that alone would be more than make for a great week, we also had Day, Howerton & McElehenney dropping a new episode of The Always Sunny Podcast. Having covered "The Gang Gets Racist" (review), "Charlie Wants An Abortion" (review), "Underage Drinking: A National Concern" (review), and "Charlie Has Cancer" (review), the trio moved on to the fifth episode of Season 1, "Gun Fever." So we were content to ride out the week in a blissful state of twisted namaste, at peace with the world and without a petty, snarky bone in our body. And that's when we realized we were wrong and felt the need to apologize to Rogan's faithful listeners.

Turns out we have a lot more "petty" and "snarky" coursing through our veins than even we realized because once we saw online that The Always Sunny Podcast was still beating out The Joe Rogan Experience? Well, that's where the apology comes in because we just cannot resist twisting the knife because of just how butthurt the Newsradio supporting character & second-rate The Man Show host's acolytes get. So… sorry? Like I wrote last time, I haven't made it a mystery what I think about names like Rogan, Dave Chappelle, and Bill Maher. Essentially, whiney man-children yelling at clouds & raging against "cancel culture" while making sweet, sweet green from new contracts allowing them to be heard more than ever while those who could use a class or two in self-confidence and the ability to think for one's self hang on their every word. And the best part? It's a win-win! If it stays this way then Spotify spent a lot of cash on second place. If Rogan ends up back on top, he will still be looking over his shoulder because if The Always Sunny Podcast continues weekly at this rate (with one episode per show) then it's not going anywhere anytime soon.

Now here's a look at the official trailer & teasers for FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, premiering its first two episodes this Wednesday, December 1st:

Season 15 Episode 1: "2020: A Year In Review": The Gang looks back on 2020 to justify their numerous PPE loans. In doing so, it is revealed that they contributed to the chaos of the past political year way more than anyone could have imagined. Written by Rob McElhenney & Charlie Day & Glenn Howerton and directed by Todd Biermann.

Season 15 Episode 2: "The Gang Makes Lethal Weapon 7": Upon discovering that their self-made "Lethal Weapon" sequels have been pulled from the local library, the Gang decides to address their political incorrectness by making another film — "Lethal Weapon 7." Written by Keyonna Taylor & Katie McElhenney & Rob McElhenney & Charlie Day and directed by Pete Chatmon.

Season 15 Episode 3: "The Gang Buys A Roller Rink": It's the 90s, and the Gang hangs out one last time at the local roller rink before going their separate ways. An innocent young Dennis learns the horrifying details of Frank's business, a truly sweet Dee is excited to head off for Hollywood, while Charlie and Mac's jobs at the roller rink are in jeopardy, leaving them to figure out their next move. Written by Rob Rosell & David Hornsby and directed by Richie Keen.

Season 15 Episode 4: "The Gang Replaces Dee With A Monkey": When the Gang suspects Dee is menopausal, they scramble to find a new employee for Paddy's Pub. Meanwhile, Dee decides to put her acting career on hold in order to mentor young actors. Written by Glenn Howerton & Nina Pedrad and directed by Todd Biermann.

Season 15 Episode 5: "The Gang Goes To Ireland": The Gang's in Dublin! Dennis longs for a charming, authentic European experience, but ends up helping Frank with some of his business's "dirty work." Mac and Charlie learn about their Irish heritage. Dee rushes to the set of an Irish soap opera, where she will play the role of "Obnoxious American MILF." Written by Rob McElhenney & Charlie Day & Glenn Howerton and directed by Megan Ganz.

Season 15 Episode 6: "The Gang's Still In Ireland": Dennis and Dee explore their new accommodations in the countryside; Frank accompanies Charlie to find the truth about Charlie's Irish childhood pen pal; Mac has an identity crisis and decides to join the seminary. Written by Rob McElhenney & Charlie Day & Glenn Howerton and directed by Megan Ganz.

Season 15 Episode 7: "Dee Sings in a Bog": Guided by a young priest, Mac spends a day at the seminary to truly understand what it takes to become a priest. Dennis and Frank plan an elaborate trap at the castle to humiliate Charlie's pen pal. Dee prepares for a date with an Irish doctor, only to find herself sinking in a bog. Having learned of his pen pal's true identity, Charlie bonds with him and makes a choice that will forever change the Gang. Written by David Hornsby & Rob Roseell and directed by Pete Chatmon.

Season 15 Episode 8: "The Gang Carries a Corpse Up a Mountain": The Gang attempts to ascend a mountain in order for Charlie to fulfill an old and mysterious Irish burial tradition. But one by one, the Gang backs out until Charlie is left to honor the dead body alone. Written by Megan Ganz and directed by Richie Keen.