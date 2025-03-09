Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: the americas

The Americas: Check Out Our Preview Guide to Ep. 5: "The Frozen North"

Narrated by Tom Hanks, NBC's The Americas returns tonight with a new episode! Here's your preview/viewing guide for Ep. 5: "The Frozen North."

Article Summary Explore the icy realms where wolves and polar bears compete for survival in Episode 5: "The Frozen North."

Marvel at the stunning landscapes and wildlife behavior in NBC's 10-part series, The Americas.

Narrated by Tom Hanks with music by Hans Zimmer, discover untold wildlife stories and secrets.

Witness the wonders of the greatest supercontinent, filmed during 180 unique expeditions over five years.

Welcome back to our weekly look at NBC's The Americas! Narrated by Tom Hanks and with music by Oscar and Grammy Award-winning composer Hans Zimmer, the docuseries highlights the world's great supercontinent. Continuing this weekend with its fifth chapter, the stunning 10-part event series showcases the wonders, secrets, and fragilities of the world's great supercontinent. For the first time, the Americas stars in its own incomparable series, using cutting-edge technology to uncover never-before-seen behavior and highlight the extraordinary, untold wildlife stories that will deeply connect with millions around the world.

Five years in the making and filmed over 180 expeditions, this groundbreaking series reveals the spectacular landscapes of Earth's most varied landmass – the only one to stretch between both poles. NBC's The Americas' unprecedented scale and ambition delivers remarkable world firsts: new species, new intimate courtship, dramatic deep-sea hunting, and some of nature's strangest stories – even a frog that seems to defy death every day.

With the fifth episode hitting tonight, check out our preview guide for "The Frozen North," including an overview and image gallery, Hanks discussing his research into last week's topics, and even some beautiful nature looks and sounds to help calm your nerves (seriously, it's waiting for you above).

The Americas: A Look at Episode 5: "The Frozen North"

The Americas Season 1 Episode 5: "The Frozen North" – The Frozen North, where wolves and polar bears vie for food, hares outsmart lynxes, and walruses sing on rocky shores; as summer arrives, grouse perform mating dances, caribou migrate vast distances and salmon race upstream to survive. Here's a look at a sneak peek and the image gallery for tonight's chapter, followed by Hanks offering some insights into last week's episodes: S01E03: "The Wild West" and S01E04: "The Amazon."

NBC's The Americas is executive produced by renowned Emmy and BAFTA Award-winning wildlife producer Mike Gunton (Life, Planet Earth II, Dynasties) for BBC Studios Natural History Unit, the best-known and most respected producers of natural history content in the world, in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!