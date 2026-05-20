Posted in: Amazon Studios, Comics, TV | Tagged: sex criminals

Sex Criminals EP Posts "One of the Coolest Things" About Adapting Work

EP Tze Chun shared "one of the coolest things" so far working on Prime Video's adaptation of Matt Fraction and Chip Zdarsky's Sex Criminals.

Article Summary Sex Criminals EP Tze Chun calls getting drawn into a Matt Fraction and Steve Lieber cover one of adaptation’s coolest things.

Prime Video’s Sex Criminals adaptation keeps building buzz with Tze Chun, Kumail Nanjiani, and Emily V. Gordon spearheading.

Nia DaCosta directs the pilot and second episode, with Imogen Poots and John Reynolds set to star.

Matt Fraction and Chip Zdarsky’s acclaimed Sex Criminals has taken a 10-plus-year path from Image Comics to Prime Video.

As far as upcoming series adaptations go, we're really liking what we're seeing happening around Prime Video's adaptation of Matt Fraction and Chip Zdarsky's comic book series Sex Criminals. You've got the team of Emily V. Gordon & Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick) and Tze Chun (Gotham, Once Upon A Time) spearheading it. You've got filmmaker Nia DaCosta (Hedda, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple) helming the pilot and second episode. You've got some truly impressive talents in the lead roles: Imogen Poots (The Chronology of Water) and John Reynolds (Seekers of Infinite Love). As the wheels begin to turn on production, Chun is offering an example of "one of the coolest things" that comes from adapting the work: joining Nanjiani and Gordon in a "cameo" on the wraparound cover for Fraction and Steve Lieber's Superman's Pal, Jimmy Olsen.

"One of the coolest things (among many others) about adapting Matt Fraction and Chip Zdarsky's SEX CRIMINALS for [Prime Video] was [Kumail Nanjiani] [Emily V. Gordon] and I getting drawn into Matt and Steve Lieber's amazing wraparound cover for SUPERMAN'S PAL JIMMY OLSEN💛," Chun wrote as the caption to their Instagram post, which included a look at the cameos and at the creative team behind the upcoming adaptation:

Written by Fraction and illustrated by Zdarsky, the Image Comics comic book series debuted on September 25, 2013, and would go on to run for 31 issues and one special over six volumes ("One Weird Trick," "Two Worlds One Cop," "Three the Hard Way," "Fourgy!," "Five-Fingered Discount," and "Six Criminals"). The series would go on to be nominated for two Eisner Awards in 2014, including Best Continuing Series, and won Best New Series. A year later, Fraction would sign a deal with Universal Television to turn Sex Criminals into a television show, and that's where the 10+ years journey to the small screen would get underway.

In the eight-episode streaming series adaptation, Suze (Poots) is a normal girl with an extraordinary ability: when she has sex, she stops time. One night, she meets Jon (Reynolds)… who has the same gift. And so they do what any other sex having, time-stopping couple would do: they rob banks. Filmmaker Nia DaCosta (Hedda, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple) is set to direct the pilot and second episode. Stemming from LuckyChap, and Gordon and Nanjiani's Winter Coat Films, the series will see Gordon, Nanjiani, and Dani Melia executive-producing via Winter Coat Films alongside Chun, Dani Gorin for LuckyChap, and Fraction, Zdarsky, and DaCosta. Louie Hayes is set to produce.

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