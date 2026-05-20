Posted in: Clothing, Fashion, Pop Culture, SEGA, Sonic The Hedgehog | Tagged: Crocs, shoes

Crocs Partners With SEGA For a New Sonic The Hedgehog Line

Crocs has revealed a brand new collaboration with SEGA as they launched a new Sonic the Hedgehog design available at Journeys

Article Summary Crocs and SEGA have launched a new Sonic the Hedgehog collection, featuring Classic Clogs for adults, kids, and toddlers.

The Sonic the Hedgehog Crocs design includes Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails, plus fixed Chaos Emerald and Gold Ring details.

Fans can customize their footwear with Sonic the Hedgehog Jibbitz packs featuring Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, Shadow, and Amy.

The new Sonic the Hedgehog x Crocs collaboration is available now exclusively at Journeys, with prices starting at $16.99.

Crocs and SEGA have come together for a new line of items, as they have new Sonic the Hedgehog designs that are available now. As you can see from the images here, they have a new black pair (designed for adults, kids, and toddlers), featuring Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails at the base, along with a Chaos Emerald and a Golden Ring, and a few other fun designs around the sides and the back. What's more, they have also created a line of Jibbitz for you to attach to them (or any pair of Crocs as you see fit, we're not judging, they're universal) with the previously mentioned three characters, along with Shadow and Amy Rose.

The new Sonic the Hedgehog x Crocs collab has officially launched this week, as they are being sold exclusively at Journeys, which is an interesting choice to have them at for an in-person sale. We have a few more details and images about the collab below.

Gotta Go Fast In Speed Mode With The Sonic The Hedgehog Crocs

The newest Classic Clog in the upcoming collection sends Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails racing across the front of the shoe, and features a collection of fixed Jibbitz charms like a 3D green Chaos Emerald (left foot) and Gold Ring (right foot), paying homage to the beloved franchise. Fans can take customization even further with official Sonic Jibbitz charms, making it easy to level up any pair of Crocs shoes with their own signature Sonic style. This year marks the fourth launch for SEGA and Crocs and the second time the Classic Clog is available across every age range and size.

Adult Sonic the Hedgehog Classic Clog (Unisex M4-M14) – $69.99

Kids' Sonic the Hedgehog Classic Clog (Unisex C11-J6) – $54.99

Toddlers' Sonic the Hedgehog Classic Clog (Unisex C4-C10) – $49.99

Sonic the Hedgehog Faces 5 Pack Jibbitz – $16.99

Sonic the Hedgehog 5 Pack Jibbitz – $16.99

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