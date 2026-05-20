Posted in: FX, TV | Tagged: AHS 13, American Horror Story

American Horror Story 13: Lynch, Fraser, Suvari Returning; Colón Joins

John Carroll Lynch, Mat Fraser, and Mena Suvari are returning for American Horror Story 13, with Berto Colón also joining the cast.

Article Summary American Horror Story 13 adds fresh intrigue as John Carroll Lynch and Matt Fraser return in fan-favorite roles.

John Carroll Lynch is back as Twisty the Clown, while Matt Fraser returns as Paul the Illustrated Seal.

Mena Suvari joins American Horror Story Season 13 in a mystery role, adding another big name to the cast.

Berto Colón boards American Horror Story 13 as reportedly Joe the Doorman, tied to Jessica Lange’s character.

Earlier this month, Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story Season 13 stars Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, and Gabourey Sidibe took part in Disney's big Upfronts 2026 presentation to get the word out about the new season and welcome FX's Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette breakout star Paul Anthony Kelly to the AHS Universe. Now, Deadline Hollywood is reporting that John Carroll Lynch (Ballard) and Mat Fraser (Gangs of London) are set to return as Twisty the Clown and Paul the Illustrated Seal, respectively.

In addition, Mena Suvari (American Beauty) has joined the cast in an undisclosed role, while Berto Colón (The Night Agent) has reportedly been tapped to play Joe the Doorman, who is employed by Jessica Lange's character. As it now stands, the cast for AHS 13 includes Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, Ariana Grande, Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Gabourey Sidibe, Leslie Grossman, John Waters, Joey Pollari, Paul Anthony Kelly, John Carroll Lynch, Matt Fraser, Mena Suvari, and Berto Colón.

FX's American Horror Story, the global phenomenon that has garnered more than 100 Emmy nominations since its launch in 2011, returns for an unrivaled 13th installment that will do justice to everyone's most feared number. Bringing together an all-star cast, many of whom are reprising fan-favorite roles, AHS 13 continues to build on the anthology's decades-long legacy that has been streamed more than 700 million hours across the globe and spawned a legion of dedicated fans. Created and produced by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, American Horror Story has redefined the genre with various installments featuring a creepy murder house, a coven of witches, a traveling freak show, a haunted hotel, and the apocalypse itself. Which iconic horrors will return to haunt the hallowed halls of 13 and what new terrors await? Light your candles, draw your pentagrams and prepare for a supreme surprise.

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