Posted in: Comics, Image | Tagged: geoff johns, Ghost Machine, Trillion Dollar Kid

Geoff Johns Will Buy Back Unsold Copies Of The Trillion Dollar Kid #1

Geoff Johns says that he will buy back any unsold copies of his new Ghost Machine comic book The Trillion Dollar Kid #1

Article Summary Geoff Johns is offering to buy back any unsold copies of The Trillion Dollar Kid #1 from retailers out of his own pocket.

The retailer guarantee signals Geoff Johns and Ghost Machine’s confidence that The Trillion Dollar Kid #1 will be a hit.

The Trillion Dollar Kid #1 launches Ghost Machine’s first crossover event with Hornsby & Halo and The Rocketfellers.

Geoff Johns and Peter J. Tomasi’s new series teases first appearances set to shape the wider Ghost Machine universe.

Image Comics and Ghost Machine are betting big that the upcoming The Trillion Dollar Kid #1 will be a money-maker for comic shop retailers. Or at least, Geoff Johns is. Several retailer sources have told me that Image Comics sent out a "Letter to Retailers" on behalf of Geoff Johns just this morning, in which he offers to buy back copies of any copies of The Trillion Dollar Kid #1 left on the shelf out of his own pocket by the time The Trillion Dollar Kid #2 hits. No matter how deep a retailer chooses to go on the first issue.

Okay, so which retailer is going to order one hundred million copies and then take Geoff Johns' house? It's a very, very nice house. Even nicer than Jim Lee's house now that he's "downsized" with only room for one grand piano. Given the success of Geoff's books with Ghost Machine, such as Geiger, Redcoat and Rook, as long as retailers don't play silly buggers, he should be fine.

They might plan silly buggers, though. The Trillion Dollar Kid #1 does come on the heels of this week's and next week's Hornsby & Halo #0 and The Rocketfellers #0 prelude issues, all leading up to The Trillion Dollar Kid #1, which will now officially be the first Ghost Machine crossover event. That's if folk realise.

If a crossover event isn't enough to get people on board to pick it up, The Trillion Dollar Kid #1 promises multiple first appearances of characters who will appear across the Ghost Machine line. Someone's got to make one of them into a film, right? Just play the odds. Collector's bait for sure, but also will serve as an entry point for the few readers out there who haven't had a chance to jump on the Ghost Machine hype train.

So that's a point. When will Geoff Johns share his own Hollywood development deal with us? We know he's got one. We know it's not at Warner Bros. So where? Any ideas? The Trillion Dollar Kid crossover will include The Rocketfellers #0, The Rocketfellers #13, Hornsby & Halo #0, Hornsby & Halo #14 and The Trillion Dollar Kid #1-2

"Meet Thomas Noble Townsend III, the Trillion Dollar Kid. Money can't buy everything but for a teen with unlimited resources and wealth, the unbelievable is never out of reach. On a search for those across the world who possess remarkable and sometimes unconceivable abilities and origins, Tommy's adventures begin as his hunt leads him to a pair of cosmic youngsters destined to rule heaven and hell, and a family from the far future hiding in our present. But as Tommy unlocks more of the unimaginable, will it lead him to what he's really searching for on this quest?"

ROCKETFELLERS #0

(W) Peter J. Tomasi (A/CA) Francis Manapul

Among us are…the Unbelievables! A bold new era begins as the Rocketfeller family picks up the pieces after Roland's death disappearance, and are now caretakers of their deadliest foe, the amnesiac Raina Rocketfeller. But they're not the only ones looking for Roland, as the Trillion Dollar Kid makes his world debut—and the family from the future recalls what it was like to begin their life in our present.

$3.99 5/20/2026

(W) Peter J. Tomasi (A/CA) Francis Manapul Among us are…the Unbelievables! A bold new era begins as the Rocketfeller family picks up the pieces after Roland's death disappearance, and are now caretakers of their deadliest foe, the amnesiac Raina Rocketfeller. But they're not the only ones looking for Roland, as the Trillion Dollar Kid makes his world debut—and the family from the future recalls what it was like to begin their life in our present. $3.99 5/20/2026 HORNSBY & HALO #0

(W) Peter J. Tomasi (A/CA) Peter Snejbjerg, John Kalisz

Among us are…the Unbelievables! A bold new era begins as Rose and Zach—now living under the same roof—really put to the test whether Heaven and Hell can coexist on Earth! But a new player arrives in Warwick—the Trillion Dollar Kid, who has a dangerous mission only Rose and Zach can help him with. As the two spawns of heaven and hell learn that money can't buy everything, the Trillion Dollar Kid discovers there's more unbelievable people in the world than he ever imagined. $3.99 5/27/2026

(W) Peter J. Tomasi (A/CA) Peter Snejbjerg, John Kalisz Among us are…the Unbelievables! A bold new era begins as Rose and Zach—now living under the same roof—really put to the test whether Heaven and Hell can coexist on Earth! But a new player arrives in Warwick—the Trillion Dollar Kid, who has a dangerous mission only Rose and Zach can help him with. As the two spawns of heaven and hell learn that money can't buy everything, the Trillion Dollar Kid discovers there's more unbelievable people in the world than he ever imagined. $3.99 5/27/2026 TRILLION DOLLAR KID #1 (OF 2)

(W) Geoff Johns, Peter J. Tomasi (A) Stefano Simeone (CA) Francis Manapul

"THE UNBELIEVABLES," Part One Among us are…The Unbelievables, and Tommy Townsend III—the world's first 13-year-old trillionaire—wants to find them! His world abounds with wonder and spectacle, including a robot bodyguard named Sterling, all trying to make the world a better place. But Tommy learns quickly that money can't buy everything…and propels himself on a journey that sets the stage for this entire new universe! $3.99 6/17/2026

(W) Geoff Johns, Peter J. Tomasi (A) Stefano Simeone (CA) Francis Manapul "THE UNBELIEVABLES," Part One Among us are…The Unbelievables, and Tommy Townsend III—the world's first 13-year-old trillionaire—wants to find them! His world abounds with wonder and spectacle, including a robot bodyguard named Sterling, all trying to make the world a better place. But Tommy learns quickly that money can't buy everything…and propels himself on a journey that sets the stage for this entire new universe! $3.99 6/17/2026 HORNSBY & HALO #14

(W) Peter J. Tomasi (A/CA) Peter Snejbjerg, John Kalisz

THE UNBELIEVABLES, PART TWO The Trillion Dollar Kid—aka TOMMY TOWNSEND III—pays a visit to Warwick, NY, to track down the rumored devil girl and angel boy (namely ROSE HORNSBY and ZACHARY HALO). Along with TOMMY's faithful robot bodyguard STERLING STEELE, confronts ROSE and ZACH with evidence that he knows their darkest secrets…

$3.99 6/24/2026

(W) Peter J. Tomasi (A/CA) Peter Snejbjerg, John Kalisz THE UNBELIEVABLES, PART TWO The Trillion Dollar Kid—aka TOMMY TOWNSEND III—pays a visit to Warwick, NY, to track down the rumored devil girl and angel boy (namely ROSE HORNSBY and ZACHARY HALO). Along with TOMMY's faithful robot bodyguard STERLING STEELE, confronts ROSE and ZACH with evidence that he knows their darkest secrets… $3.99 6/24/2026 ROCKETFELLERS #13

(W) Peter J. Tomasi, Francis Manapul (A/CA) Francis Manapul

"THE UNBELIEVABLES," Part Three For the first time, the Rocketfellers finally meet Hornsby & Halo! When Rose Hornsby, Zach Halo, and the Trillion Dollar Kid—aka Tommy Townsend III—confront the family from the 25th century about their secret, they unleash deadly chaos when Tommy's overprotective robot bodyguard unleashes his full capability!

$3.99 7/15/2026

(W) Peter J. Tomasi, Francis Manapul (A/CA) Francis Manapul "THE UNBELIEVABLES," Part Three For the first time, the Rocketfellers finally meet Hornsby & Halo! When Rose Hornsby, Zach Halo, and the Trillion Dollar Kid—aka Tommy Townsend III—confront the family from the 25th century about their secret, they unleash deadly chaos when Tommy's overprotective robot bodyguard unleashes his full capability! $3.99 7/15/2026 TRILLION DOLLAR KID #2 (OF 2)

(W) Geoff Johns, Peter J. Tomasi (A) Stefano Simeone (CA) Francis Manapul

END OF STORY ARC "WHO ARE THE UNBELIEVABLES?" Finale! This one has it all! The Rocketfellers, Hornsby & Halo, and Tommy Townsend (a.k.a., the Trillion Dollar Kid) must all team up to stop Tommy's malfunctioning robot bodyguard, Sterling Steele! This massive team-up comes to an end…and paves the way for an exciting new beginning with all-new characters for this new line of titles!

$3.99 7/22/2026

(W) Geoff Johns, Peter J. Tomasi (A) Stefano Simeone (CA) Francis Manapul END OF STORY ARC "WHO ARE THE UNBELIEVABLES?" Finale! This one has it all! The Rocketfellers, Hornsby & Halo, and Tommy Townsend (a.k.a., the Trillion Dollar Kid) must all team up to stop Tommy's malfunctioning robot bodyguard, Sterling Steele! This massive team-up comes to an end…and paves the way for an exciting new beginning with all-new characters for this new line of titles! $3.99 7/22/2026 The Trillion Dollar Kid by Geoff Johns, Peter J. Tomasi, Francis Manapul, Peter Snejbjerg, Stefano Simeone, John Kalisz, September 2026

Meet Thomas Noble Townsend III, the Trillion Dollar Kid. Money can't buy everything but for a teen with unlimited resources and wealth, the unbelievable is never out of reach. On a search for those across the world who possess remarkable and sometimes unconceivable abilities and origins, Tommy's adventures begin as his hunt leads him to a pair of cosmic youngsters destined to rule heaven and hell, and a family from the far future hiding in our present. But as Tommy unlocks more of the unimaginable, will it lead him to what he's really searching for on this quest? Collects The Rocketfellers #0, The Rocketfellers #13, Hornsby & Halo #0, Hornsby & Halo #14, The Trillion Dollar Kid #1-2 $14.99

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