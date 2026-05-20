Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: F1, Formula 1, hot wheels

Hot Wheels Is Looking For The First-Ever F1 Tiniest Team Principal

Hot Wheels and Formula 1 are working together to find the Tiniest F1 Team Principal in a brand-new contest across three countries

Article Summary Hot Wheels and Formula 1 launched a contest to find the first-ever F1 Tiniest Team Principal in three countries.

Kids ages 5 to 10 in the US, UK, and Mexico can enter now through June 16 via TikTok or Instagram video.

Winners will visit Hot Wheels headquarters, meet the design team, and help shape a custom Hot Wheels F1 car.

The Hot Wheels grand prize also includes a 2026 Formula 1 race trip, exclusive access, gear, and full F1 products.

Mattel and Formula 1 have partnered up for a new kind of search, as they are using Hot Wheels to find the first F1 Tiniest Team Principal. What exactly does that mean? This contest is open for kids ages 5 to 10 in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Mexico, with one winner chosen from each country to be flown with their families to Hot Wheels headquarters in El Segundo, California. There, they will meet the design and executive teams behind the F1 division to test their instincts and prove they can pick and run their own Hot Wheels F1 die-cast car, while also serving as an ambassador to each of those countries' races. We have more details below about the contest as submissions are open now.

Become F1's Tiniest Team Principal With The Latest Hot Wheels Contest

The Hot Wheels Tiniest Team Principal was created for a leader who is obsessed with cars but cannot legally drive them, the kind of kid who treats track building like engineering, customization like a flex, and race day like everything is on the line. Starting today through June 16, parents or legal guardians can submit an entry video on TikTok or Instagram. Official winners will be announced on June 23. Entries will be reviewed by a panel that knows a thing or two about racing, including:

Stefano Domenicali , President and CEO of Formula 1

, President and CEO of Formula 1 Ted Wu , General Manager & Head of Vehicles and Building Sets at Mattel

, General Manager & Head of Vehicles and Building Sets at Mattel Jenson Button , FIA Formula One World Drivers' Champion and F1 Ambassador

, FIA Formula One World Drivers' Champion and F1 Ambassador Kristina Albrecht, Hot Wheels Designer for Hot Wheels F1 Premium Product

One winner will be named the first-ever Hot Wheels F1 Tiniest Team Principal for their country and step into a role that turns imagination into authority. The grand prize winner will not just go to a race. They will show up with a title. The Hot Wheels Tiniest Team Principal will receive:

An all-expenses-paid trip to either the Formula 1 British Grand Prix 2026, the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix 2026, or the Formula 1 Gran Premio De La Ciudad De México 2026 (depending on the market)

Behind-the-scenes access to Formula 1 and Hot Wheels

Custom Team Hot Wheels race gear

A chance to work with Hot Wheels designers to create a one-of-a-kind Hot Wheels F1 car and preview what comes next

A voice in future Hot Wheels F1 liveries

A reserved parking spot during an exclusive visit to Hot Wheels headquarters labeled "Hot Wheels Team Principal" (for Mom or Dad's car, of course)

The full Hot Wheels F1 product line of die-cast cars and track sets

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