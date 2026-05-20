Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: batman and robin, Chris Samnee, mark waid

Mark Waid & Chris Samnee's Batman & Robin: Year One: Dynamic Duos

Mark Waid and Chris Samnee's Batman & Robin: Year One: Dynamic Duos twelve-issue series launches in August 2026

Article Summary Batman & Robin: Year One – Dynamic Duos launches August 12, 2026 as a new 12-issue monthly DC series.

Mark Waid and Chris Samnee continue Bruce Wayne and Dick Grayson’s early partnership with heart, humor, and action.

A gang of street kids throws Gotham into chaos, forcing Batman and Robin to uncover the hidden hand behind it.

Catwoman complicates Batman & Robin: Year One as Selina drives a wedge between Bruce, Dick, and a new sidekick.

DC Comics today announced Batman & Robin: Year One – Dynamic Duos, a new 12-issue monthly comic book series from Mark Waid and Chris Samnee, launching on the 12th of August, 2026 and following the previous Batman & Robin: Year One series, that explored the formative partnership between Bruce Wayne and Dick Grayson that was introduced in Year One in a new story that "blends heart, humor, and high-stakes capes-and-tights fun while charting new territory for the early Dynamic Duo."

"Batman and Robin are back in action! The Caped Crusader and the Boy Wonder have been hard at work cleaning up the streets of Gotham City, and their partnership has only gotten tighter. But when a gang of street kids starts causing chaos, Batman and Robin will need to get to the bottom of where these kids came from and who is in charge! Who is the hidden hand guiding these young mischief-makers?"

"One of the great things about talking story with Chris is that we generally end up with way more than we can actually fit in the books—that's how excited both of us get when we explore Batman and Robin's early days," said Mark Waid. "This is Chris's dream job, and I could write younger Bruce and Dick forever. Hence Dynamic Duos—Bruce and Dick and Catwoman and a brand-new character who may or may not choose to be Selina Kyle's sidekick."

"Mark is 100 percent right," added Chris Samnee. "Our first 12 issues of Year One felt like the exact book I'd been wanting to make since I was a kid. And to be able to make it with this amazing team really is like catching lightning in a bottle. Bouncing stuff around with Mark is always so much fun, and the voices for these characters are always so on point. Mat goes above and beyond with every single page of colors—always making my stuff look better than it deserves—and Clayton has done such a great job of integrating the lettering into the design of each panel and page—and has been so generous with letting me take all the fun SFX out of his hands. So instead of making plans for the next project or book (which is usually what I start trying to plan about halfway through a project), we just kept up the momentum and started getting the pitch together for what's become Dynamic Duos and rolled right into this, straight after we wrapped Year One."

"Whereas Year One was about Bruce and Dick learning to live together and work as a team, Dynamic Duos is about how Catwoman divides them," continued Waid. "Dick's still too young to understand why Batman doesn't treat her like every other Gotham criminal, while Catwoman sees this little Robin punk as an obstacle to overcome if she wants to land her next big score…which might involve getting close to Batman! And chaos ensues."

Waid and Samnee are co-writing the series, interior art and the main cover by Samnee, colour by Mat Lopes, and lettering by Clayton Cowles. The launch issue of Batman & Robin: Year One – Dynamic Duos will feature variant covers by Marc Silvestri, Dustin Nguyen, and Hayden Sherman, while Greg Capullo provides a Dark Knight Returns 40th anniversary variant cover.

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