The Americas: Check Out Our Preview of "The Wild West" & "The Amazon"

Explore NBC's "The Americas" narrated by Tom Hanks with music by composer Hans Zimmer.
Episode 3, "The Wild West," features coyotes, rattlesnakes, woodpeckers, and bison.
Episode 4, "The Amazon," captures giant otters, black caimans, and harpy eagle chick's debut.
Produced by Mike Gunton, dive into the untold wildlife stories across the Americas.
Narrated by Tom Hanks and with music by Oscar and Grammy Award-winning composer Hans Zimmer, The Americas highlights the world's great supercontinent. Continuing this weekend with its third and fourth chapters, the stunning 10-part event series showcases the wonders, secrets, and fragilities of the world's great supercontinent. For the first time, the Americas stars in its own incomparable series, using cutting-edge technology to uncover never-before-seen behavior and highlight the extraordinary, untold wildlife stories that will deeply connect with millions around the world.
Five years in the making and filmed over 180 expeditions, this groundbreaking series reveals the spectacular landscapes of Earth's most varied landmass – the only one to stretch between both poles. NBC's The Americas' unprecedented scale and ambition delivers remarkable world firsts: new species, new intimate courtship, dramatic deep-sea hunting, and some of nature's strangest stories – even a frog that seems to defy death every day.
With the third and fourth episodes hitting tonight, check out our preview guide for "The Wild West" and "The Amazon," including overviews and image galleries for both episodes, a look at Hanks discussing his research into The Atlantic Coast, highlights clips from the series so far, and even some beautiful nature looks and sounds to help calm your nerves (seriously, it's waiting for you above).
The Americas: A Look at Ep. 3: "The Wild West" & Ep. 4: "The Amazon"
Before we take a look at the overviews and image galleries for S01E03: "The Wild West" and S01E04: "The Amazon," here's Hanks discussing the Atlantic Coast – followed by an image gallery of Hanks with renowned Emmy and BAFTA Award-winning wildlife producer Mike Gunton (Life, Planet Earth II, Dynasties). In addition, we have some clips of Hanks in action waiting for you at the very end of the preview.
Pictured: (l-r) Tom Hanks, Mike Gunton — (Photo by: Austin Hargrave/NBC)
The Americas Season 1 Episode 3: "The Wild West" – The Wild West, where coyotes face a snowbound Yellowstone, rattlesnakes emerge in the hundreds, woodpeckers compete to store food, bison battle on the Great Plains, and cranes gather in vast numbers on their age-old migration.
Episode 103 — Pictured: Wild horses spooked by a storm in the Flint Hills of Kansas — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
Episode 103 — Pictured: A snow-flecked coyote in Yellowstone National Park — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
Episode 103 — Pictured: Plains bison in winter, Yellowstone National Park, surrounded by plumes of steam from thermal springs — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
Episode 103 — Pictured: North American river otter familiy 'toboaganing' in deep snow, Yellowstone National Park — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
Episode 103 — Pictured: During their annual migration north, around half a million sandhill cranes arrive to roost in the shallows of the Platte River, Nebraska — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
Episode 103 — Pictured: Prairie rattlesnake, Nebraska, USA — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
Episode 103 — Pictured: Plains bison walking through snow in Yellowstone National Park — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
Episode 103 — Pictured: Aerial of Yellowstone National Park cloaked in snow — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
Episode 103 — Pictured: Grand Prismatic Hotspring in Yellowstone National Park — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
Episode 103 — Pictured: Coyote in Yellowstone National Park — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
Episode 103 — Pictured: Coyote on the hunt for a meal in snowbound Yellowstone National Park — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
Episode 103 — Pictured: Plains bison walking through snow in Yellowstone National Park — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
Episode 103 — Pictured: North American river otter chasing off a coyote in Yellowstone National Park — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
Episode 103 — Pictured: Coyote in a wintry Yellowstone National Park — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
Episode 103 — Pictured: Prairie rattlesnake, Nebraska, USA — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
Episode 103 — Pictured: Wild horses, spooked by a storm, in the Flint Hills of Kansas — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
Episode 103 — Pictured: Acorn Woodpeckers attempting to store acorns in the cladding of a barn. Unfortunately, the acorns fall through into a wall cavity — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
Episode 103 — Pictured: Acorn Woodpecker. As it's name suggests, it specializes in storing acorns to provide food through winter months — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
Episode 103 — Pictured: Prairie rattlesnakes overwinter underground – emerging in their hundreds — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
Episode 103 — Pictured: The dramatic landscape of Monument Valley, Arizona, was formed by millions of years of erosion — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
Episode 103 — Pictured: Wild horses, spooked by a storm, in the Flint Hills of Kansas — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
Episode 103 — Pictured: Male plains bison in rutting season, Custer State Park, South Dakota — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
Episode 103 — Pictured: Sandhill crane eye, Platte River Nebraska — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
Episode 103 — Pictured: Prairie Rattlesnake in defensive posture, North America — (Photo by: Donald M. Jones/Nature Picture Library/BBC Studios)
Episode 103 — Pictured: Acorn Woodpecker male at its 'granary' tree where thousands of acorns are stored for winter, Orange County, California, USA — (Photo by: Marie Read / naturepl.com / BBC Studios)
Episode 103 — Pictured: Worker honeypot ants store nectar in abdomens that swell to the size of a grape. — (Photo by: Nick Upton / naturepl.com / BBC Studios)
Episode 103 — Pictured: Courting dance of sandhill Cranes on the Platte River Nebraska — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
Episode 103 — Pictured: Two Bobcat kittens sitting on a boulder outside their den. Suburban southwest Reno, Nevada, USA — (Photo by: Diane McAllister / naturepl.com / BBC Studios)
Episode 103 — Pictured: Calcified trees at Tangled Creek in winter, Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming, USA — (Photo by: Peter Cairns / naturepl.com / BBC Studios)
Episode 103 — Pictured: Sandhill Cranes roosting in the Platte River during their northward spring migration. Central Nebraska — (Photo by: Gerrit Vyn / naturepl.com / BBC Studios)
Episode 103 — Pictured: Red fox hunting for rodents by 'snow diving' in deep snow. Hayden Valley, Yellowstone, USA — (Photo by: Nick Garbutt / naturepl.com / BBC Studios)
Episode 103 — Pictured: Plains bison, Nebraska. The largest of America’s land mammals, bulls can weigh in at a ton and stand six feet tall at the shoulder. — (Photo by: Alex Wiles / BBC Studios)
Episode 103 — Pictured: Even in deep snow, a coyote can still pick up a scent trail. — (Photo by: Carol Grenier / BBC Studios)
Episode 103 — Pictured: The dramatic landscape of Monument Valley, Arizona, was formed by millions of years of erosion. — (Photo by: Steve Cole / BBC Studios)
The Americas Season 1 Episode 4: "The Amazon" – The Amazon, the largest rainforest on Earth; drone footage captures giant otters hunting together while black caimans prey on newly hatched turtles; a harpy eagle chick's first days in the canopy and army ants on the move reveal new behaviors.
Episode 104 — Pictured: A Giant river otter (Pteronura brasiliensis) and pup, Cristalino River, Brazil. — (Photo by: Edson Faria Junior / BBC Studios)
Episode 104 — Pictured: A male spectacled or Yacare caiman (Caiman yacare), performing his courtship display in the Pantanal wetlands region, Brazil. — (Photo by: Cristian Dimitrius / BBC Studios)
Episode 104 — Pictured: Army Ant (Eciton burchellii) soldiers, Panguana Nature Reserve, Peru. — (Photo by: Konrad Wothe / naturepl.com / BBC Studios)
Episode 104 — Pictured: An Emperor Tamarin (Saguinus imperator) with baby. Emperor tamarins support the breeding female in a family group by providing babysitting services so the moms can feed freely. — (Photo by: Mark Bowler / naturepl.com / BBC Studios)
Episode 104 — Pictured: Giant river otter (Pteronura brasiliensis) family on hunting patrol, Brazil. — (Photo by: Cristian Dimitrius / BBC Studios)
Episode 104 — Pictured: A Harpy eagle (Harpia harpyja) mom and her 6 week old chick, Mato Grosso state, Aripuanã, Brazil. — (Photo by: Cristian Dimitrius / BBC Studios)
Episode 104 — Pictured: South American River Turtle (Podocnemis expansa) hatchling emerging from shell, Amazon ecosystem, Brazil. — (Photo by: Claus Meyer / Minden / naturepl.com / BBC Studios)
Episode 104 — Pictured: Spectacled caiman (Caiman yacare), split level view in the Pantanal wetlands region, Brazil, South America. — (Photo by: Brandon Cole / naturepl.com / BBC Studios)
Episode 104 — Pictured: Ceiba tree in Tiputini, Ecuador. The large buttresses of these large trees helps to stabilise them in the shallow tropical soil. — (Photo by: Nikki Waldron / BBC Studios)
Episode 104 — Pictured: A giant river otter (Pteronura brasiliensis) pup calls to his family. Cristalino River, Southern The Amazon, Brazil — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
Episode 104 — Pictured: South American River Turtle (Podocnemis expansa), Guapore River, Brazil. — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
Episode 104 — Pictured: An Emperor Tamarin (Saguinus imperator) feeding on fruit in the rainforest canopy. Lowland The Amazonian forest at the base of the southern Andes, Peru. — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
Episode 104 — Pictured: A female Harpy eagle (Harpia harpyja), awaiting food delivery from her mate. Harpy eagles hunt medium-sized canopy-dwelling mammals like monkeys and sloths. Bolívar, Venezuela — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
Episode 104 — Pictured: A young Emperor Tamarin (Saguinus imperator) pup, lowland The Amazonian forest at the base of the southern Andes, Peru. — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
Episode 104 — Pictured: A male spectacled caiman (Caiman yacare), performing his courtship display in the Pantanal wetlands region, Brazil, South America. — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
Episode 104 — Pictured: A mom Harpy eagle (Harpia harpyja) feeds her days old chick. Bolívar, Venezuela — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
Episode 104 — Pictured: A female Harpy eagle (Harpia harpyja) waits out a tropical storm while protecting her young chick below her. Bolívar, Venezuela — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
Episode 104 — Pictured: Army Ant (Eciton burchellii) soldier, joining other ants in its colony to create the wall of their bivouac – the 'basecamp' they rebuild at each new location and from which they launch their forest raids. Tiputini, Ecuador — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
Episode 104 — Pictured: An Emperor Tamarin (Saguinus imperator), named for its amazing moustache-like whiskers. Lowland The Amazonian forest at the base of the southern Andes, Peru. — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
Episode 104 — Pictured: A Harpy eagle (Harpia harpyja) chick is dwarfed by its mom, while they wait on the double bed-sized nest for a delivery of fresh food from her mate. Bolívar, Venezuela — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
Episode 104 — Pictured: A female Harpy eagle (Harpia harpyja) calls for her mate to return. Bolívar, Venezuela — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
Episode 104 — Pictured: The Amazon forests 'breathing'. By transpiring not just water, but also by releasing compounds into the air, the trees can influence rain drops to form and fall when it is most needed. Filmed for The Americas series on location in Ecuador. — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
Episode 104 — Pictured: An Army Ant (Eciton burchellii) bivouac, a temporary 'basecamp' where young are raised and protected, but which is deconstructed and rebuilt from their own bodies each time they move location to find new hunting grounds. Tiputini, Ecuador — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
Episode 104 — Pictured: Army Ant (Eciton burchellii) bivouac, the colonies mobile 'basecamp' constructed entirely of their own bodies, and from which they launch their forests hunting expeditions. Tiputini, Ecuador. — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
Episode 104 — Pictured: A giant river otter pup (Pteronura brasiliensis), explores underwater in front of remote cameras set by The Americas team, Southern The Amazon, Brazil. — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
Episode 104 — Pictured: A black caiman (Melanosuchus niger), feeding on South American river turtle hatchlings (Podocnemis expansa). Guapore River, Brazil. — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
Episode 104 — Pictured: South American River Turtle hatchling (Podocnemis expansa), Guapore River, Brazil. — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
Episode 104 — Pictured: Giant river otter family (Pteronura brasiliensis), hunting fish. Cristalino River, Southern The Amazon, Brazil. — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
Episode 104 — Pictured: A Giant river otter pup (Pteronura brasiliensis) Cristalino River, Southern The Amazon, Brazil — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
Episode 104 — Pictured: South American River Turtle (Podocnemis expansa) hatchling emerging from shell surrounded by other eggs in nest, Guapore River, Brazil. — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
Episode 104 — Pictured: A nesting beach with hundreds of nesting Giant South American River Turtle (Podocnemis expansa) , The Amazon ecosystem, Brazil. Shot on location Guapore River, Brazil. — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
Episode 104 — Pictured: South American River Turtle (Podocnemis expansa), Guapore River, Brazil. — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
Episode 104 — Pictured: A nesting beach with hundreds of nesting Giant South American River Turtle (Podocnemis expansa). Guapore River, Brazil. — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
Episode 104 — Pictured: Emperor Tamarin (Saguinus imperator) with baby, lowland The Amazonian forest at the base of the southern Andes, Peru. — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
NBC's The Americas is executive produced by renowned Emmy and BAFTA Award-winning wildlife producer Mike Gunton (Life, Planet Earth II, Dynasties) for BBC Studios Natural History Unit, the best-known and most respected producers of natural history content in the world, in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio, a division of Universal Studio Group.