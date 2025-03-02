Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: the americas

The Americas: Check Out Our Preview of "The Wild West" & "The Amazon"

Narrated by Tom Hanks, NBC's The Americas returns tonight! Here's your preview guide for Ep. 3: "The Wild West" and Ep. 4: "The Amazon."

Article Summary Explore NBC's "The Americas" narrated by Tom Hanks with music by composer Hans Zimmer.

Episode 3, "The Wild West," features coyotes, rattlesnakes, woodpeckers, and bison.

Episode 4, "The Amazon," captures giant otters, black caimans, and harpy eagle chick's debut.

Produced by Mike Gunton, dive into the untold wildlife stories across the Americas.

Narrated by Tom Hanks and with music by Oscar and Grammy Award-winning composer Hans Zimmer, The Americas highlights the world's great supercontinent. Continuing this weekend with its third and fourth chapters, the stunning 10-part event series showcases the wonders, secrets, and fragilities of the world's great supercontinent. For the first time, the Americas stars in its own incomparable series, using cutting-edge technology to uncover never-before-seen behavior and highlight the extraordinary, untold wildlife stories that will deeply connect with millions around the world.

Five years in the making and filmed over 180 expeditions, this groundbreaking series reveals the spectacular landscapes of Earth's most varied landmass – the only one to stretch between both poles. NBC's The Americas' unprecedented scale and ambition delivers remarkable world firsts: new species, new intimate courtship, dramatic deep-sea hunting, and some of nature's strangest stories – even a frog that seems to defy death every day.

With the third and fourth episodes hitting tonight, check out our preview guide for "The Wild West" and "The Amazon," including overviews and image galleries for both episodes, a look at Hanks discussing his research into The Atlantic Coast, highlights clips from the series so far, and even some beautiful nature looks and sounds to help calm your nerves (seriously, it's waiting for you above).

The Americas: A Look at Ep. 3: "The Wild West" & Ep. 4: "The Amazon"

Before we take a look at the overviews and image galleries for S01E03: "The Wild West" and S01E04: "The Amazon," here's Hanks discussing the Atlantic Coast – followed by an image gallery of Hanks with renowned Emmy and BAFTA Award-winning wildlife producer Mike Gunton (Life, Planet Earth II, Dynasties). In addition, we have some clips of Hanks in action waiting for you at the very end of the preview.

The Americas Season 1 Episode 3: "The Wild West" – The Wild West, where coyotes face a snowbound Yellowstone, rattlesnakes emerge in the hundreds, woodpeckers compete to store food, bison battle on the Great Plains, and cranes gather in vast numbers on their age-old migration.

The Americas Season 1 Episode 4: "The Amazon" – The Amazon, the largest rainforest on Earth; drone footage captures giant otters hunting together while black caimans prey on newly hatched turtles; a harpy eagle chick's first days in the canopy and army ants on the move reveal new behaviors.

NBC's The Americas is executive produced by renowned Emmy and BAFTA Award-winning wildlife producer Mike Gunton (Life, Planet Earth II, Dynasties) for BBC Studios Natural History Unit, the best-known and most respected producers of natural history content in the world, in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio, a division of Universal Studio Group.

