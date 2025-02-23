The Americas: NBC's Tom Hanks-Narrated Nature Series Debuts Tonight

NBC is rolling out an impressive trifecta of new shows tonight, including Suits LA and Grosse Pointe Garden Society. But before those get underway, the network is rolling out the first two episodes of The Americas. Narrated by Tom Hanks and with music by Oscar and Grammy Award-winning composer Hans Zimmer, the stunning 10-part event series highlights the world's great supercontinent. Kicking off with "The Atlantic Coast" and "Mexico," The Americas showcases the wonders, secrets, and fragilities of the world's great supercontinent. For the first time, the Americas stars in its own incomparable series, using cutting-edge technology to uncover never-before-seen behavior and highlight the extraordinary, untold wildlife stories that will deeply connect with millions around the world.
Five years in the making and filmed over 180 expeditions, this groundbreaking series reveals the spectacular landscapes of Earth's most varied landmass – the only one to stretch between both poles. NBC's The Americas' unprecedented scale and ambition delivers remarkable world firsts: new species, new intimate courtship, dramatic deep-sea hunting, and some of nature's strangest stories – even a frog that seems to defy death every day. With tonight's first hour simulcasting across Bravo, CNBC, E!, SYFY, and USA, the event series premieres tonight at 7 pm ET/PT on NBC. In the following preview guide, you can check out image galleries of some of the amazing sights in store tonight, overviews for the first two chapters, and some previously released looks at the magic and majesty that The Americas has to offer.
The Americas: A Look at Ep. 1: "The Atlantic Coast" & Ep. 2: "Mexico"
Before we take a look at the overviews and image galleries for S01E01: "The Atlantic Coast" and S01E02: "Mexico," here's Hanks discussing his work on the upcoming nature series – followed by an image gallery of Hanks with renowned Emmy and BAFTA Award-winning wildlife producer Mike Gunton (Life, Planet Earth II, Dynasties)
Pictured: (l-r) Tom Hanks, Mike Gunton — (Photo by: Austin Hargrave/NBC)
Pictured: Tom Hanks — (Photo by: Austin Hargrave/NBC)
The Americas Season 1 Episode 1: "The Atlantic Coast" – The Atlantic Coast, where wild horses battle, bald eagles chase ospreys and sharks protect fish; raccoons navigate city life, black bears search for food in ancient forests and a 130-year-old oak tree prepares for winter's arrival.
The Atlantic Coast" Episode 101 — Pictured: Black bear cub climbing a tree, Minnesota, USA — (Photo by: Danny Green/Nature Picture Library/BBC Studios)
The Atlantic Coast" Episode 101 — Pictured: Fall colors, Massachusetts. — (Photo by: Sebastian Kennerknecht/ Minden/naturepl.com/BBC Studios)
"Atlantic" Episode 101 — Pictured: Fall colors, New England — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"Atlantic" Episode 101 — Pictured: Black bear feeding on wild cherries, Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Tennessee — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"Atlantic" Episode 101 — Pictured: A black bear cub eating wild cherries to pack on the pounds before hibernating, Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Tennessee — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"Atlantic" Episode 101 — Pictured: A black bear cub goes out on a limb to find wild cherries, Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Tennessee — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"Atlantic" Episode 101 — Pictured: The mist that gives the Great Smoky Mountains their name is caused by the trees themselves — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"Atlantic" Episode 101 — Pictured: Young raccoon peeking out of his highrise den, New York — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"Atlantic" Episode 101 — Pictured: Raccoon family in their highrise den, New York — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"Atlantic" Episode 101 — Pictured: Raccoon kits in their highrise den, New York — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"Atlantic" Episode 101 — Pictured: Young raccoon peeking out of his highrise den, New York — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"Atlantic" Episode 101 — Pictured: Female raccoon makes easy work of climbing a 30ft parkside wall, New York — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"Atlantic" Episode 101 — Pictured: Female raccoon makes easy work of climbing a 30ft parkside wall, New York — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"Atlantic" Episode 101 — Pictured: Female raccoon in her parkland home, New York — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"Atlantic" Episode 101 — Pictured: An adult male periodical cicada 'singing' to attract a mate, College Park, Maryland — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"Atlantic" Episode 101 — Pictured: An osprey snatches a fish, the James River, Chesapeake Bay, Virginia — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"Atlantic" Episode 101 — Pictured: A female bald eagle on the James River, Chesapeake Bay, Virginia — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"Atlantic" Episode 101 — Pictured: A female bald eagle on the James River, Chesapeake Bay, Virginia — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"Atlantic" Episode 101 — Pictured: Sand tiger shark cruising through the 'Graveyard of the Atlantic' off the coast of North Carolina — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"Atlantic" Episode 101 — Pictured: Sand tiger shark cruising through the 'Graveyard of the Atlantic' off the coast of North Carolina — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"Atlantic" Episode 101 — Pictured: Coastal horse herd, Shackleford Banks, North Carolin — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"Atlantic" Episode 101 — Pictured: A coastal horses crosses between islands, Shackleford Banks, North Carolina — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"Atlantic" Episode 101 — Pictured: After 17 years underground, periodical cicada emerges from its nymph stage as a winged adult, College Park, Maryland — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"Atlantic" Episode 101 — Pictured: Coastal horses cross between islands, Shackleford Banks, North Carolina — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"Atlantic" Episode 101 — Pictured: Bald eagle banking like a fighter jet — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"Atlantic" Episode 101 — Pictured: Female raccoon makes easy work of climbing a 30ft parkside wall, New York — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
The Atlantic Coast” Episode 101 — Pictured: Sand tiger shark surrounded by scad in the 'Graveyard of the The Atlantic Coast' off the coast of North Carolina — (Photo by: Tanya Houppermans/BBC Studios)
The Atlantic Coast” Episode 101 — Pictured: Sand tiger shark cruising through the 'Graveyard of the The Atlantic Coast' off the coast of North Carolina — (Photo by: Tanya Houppermans/BBC Studios)
The Atlantic Coast” Episode 101 — Pictured: Coastal horse at Shackleford Banks, North Carolina. — (Photo by: Matthew Gould/BBC Studios)
"Atlantic" Episode 101 — Pictured: Fall colors, Peacham, Vermon — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
The Atlantic Coast” Episode 101 — Pictured: Superbly adapted for the task, ospreys are able to snatch fish from beneath the water's surface. — (Photo by: Justin Ross / JR Photography / BBC Studios)
The Atlantic Coast” Episode 101 — Pictured: Bald eagle on the lookout for fish to catch. — (Photo by: Justin Ross / JR Photography / BBC Studios)
The Atlantic Coast” Episode 101 — Pictured: Young raccoon peeking out of his highrise den, New York. — (Photo by:Chris Kidd/BBC Studios)
The Atlantic Coast” Episode 101 — Pictured: Black bear mother and cub, Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Tennessee. — (Photo by: Chris Norcott/BBC Studios)
The Atlantic Coast” Episode 101 — Pictured: Fireflies dancing in the Appalachian woods — (Photo by: Radim Schreiber/BBC Studios)
The Americas Season 1 Episode 2: "Mexico" – Mexico, where deserts meet tropics; new footage of fledgling pygmy owls, orca hunting, new species in flooded caves, and orchid bees filmed in incredible detail, all revealing the hidden lives of unique wildlife.
Mexico” Episode 102 — Pictured: A mature female orca (Orcinus orca) in full pursuit, hunting a dolphin (likely common dolphin, Delphinus delphis) in the Sea of Cortez, Baja Sur, Mexico. — (Photo by: Christopher Swann / WDC / BBC Studios)
Mexico” Episode 102 — Pictured: Common dolphins (Delphinus delphis) chasing across the Sea of Cortez, Baja Sur, Mexico. — (Photo by: Christopher Swann/BBC Studios)
Mexico” Episode 102 — Pictured: Blue-footed boobies (Sula nebouxii) on Isla San Pedro Mártir, Sea of Cortez, Baja Sur, Mexico. — (Photo by: Seb Guzman/BBC Studios)
Mexico” Episode 102 — Pictured: A blue-footed boobie (Sula nebouxii) on Isla San Pedro Mártir, Sea of Cortez, Baja Sur, Mexico. — (Photo by: Seb Guzman/BBC Studios)
Mexico” Episode 102 — Pictured: Jaguar (Panthera onca) captured on remote camera, walking along a trail in La Papalota, a protected area, Nayarit, Mexico. — (Photo by: Alejandro Prieto / naturepl.com / BBC Studios)
Mexico” Episode 102 — Pictured: A juvenile Central American spider monkey (Ateles geoffroyi) eating fruit, Calakmul Biosphere Reserve, Yucatan Peninsula, Mexico — (Photo by: Claudio Contreras / naturepl.com / BBC Studios)
Mexico” Episode 102 — Pictured: Specialised cave diver exploring El Eden cenote. Quintana Roo, Yucatan Peninsula, Mexico. — (Photo by: Franco Banfi / naturepl.com / BBC Studios)
Mexico” Episode 102 — Pictured: Monarch butterfly (Danaus plexippus), waking from the winter hibernation they undertake, November to March, in Oyamel pine forests (Abies religiosa) Monarch Butterfly Biosphere Reserve, Mexico. — (Photo by: Sylvain Cordier / naturepl.com / BBC Studios)
Mexico” Episode 102 — Pictured: Cardon cactus (Pachycereus pringlei) and Biznaga/Barrel cactus (Ferocactus diguetii), Catalina Island, Sea of Cortez, Baja Sur, Mexico. — (Photo by: Jack Dykinga / naturepl.com / BBC Studios)
Mexico" Episode 102 — Pictured: Each year millions of monarch butterflies (Danaus plexippus Linnaeus), migrate to the mountain forests of Mexico to hibernate over winter. Santuario Piedra Herrada, Monarch Butterflies Sanctuary, Temascaltepec, Mexico. — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
Mexico" Episode 102 — Pictured: A rare sighting as a remote camera captures a passing jaguar (Panthera onca) in the protected mangroves of Marismas Nacionales, Nayarit, Mexico. — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
Mexico" Episode 102 — Pictured: The paw prints of a jaguar jaguar (Panthera onca) in the protected mangroves of Marismas Nacionales, Nayarit, Mexico. — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
Mexico" Episode 102 — Pictured: Hundreds of hibernating monarch butterflies (Danaus plexippus Linnaeus), over wintering in the mountain forests of Santuario Piedra Herrada, Monarch Butterflies Sanctuary, Temascaltepec, Mexico. — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
Mexico" Episode 102 — Pictured: A monarch butterfly (Danaus plexippus Linnaeus), arrived in its over-wintering forests after a vast migration down through North America and into Santuario Piedra Herrada, Monarch Butterflies Sanctuary, Temascaltepec, Mexico. — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
Mexico" Episode 102 — Pictured: The remipede, (Xibalbanus tulumensis), a living fossil whose close relative was the ancestor of all living insects, are now only found living in deep flooded caves. — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
Mexico" Episode 102 — Pictured: CINDAQ specialist cave divers pass through a halocline, where salt water meets freshwater flows, deep in the labyrinthine flooded underground systems of the Yucatan, Mexico. — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
Mexico" Episode 102 — Pictured: Tiny, ghostly-white, cave- brittlestars, (Ophionereis spp.) in the Ox Bel Ha flooded caves of the Yucatan Peninsula – a filming first for The Americas. — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
Mexico" Episode 102 — Pictured: A Mexican blind brotula cave fish (Typhliasina pearsei), filmed for The Americas, deep within the flooded cave system of Ox Bel Ha, Quintanaroo, Yucatan, Mexico. — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
Mexico" Episode 102 — Pictured: Throughout the Yucatan peninsula cave entrances, called cenotes, lead on to vast flooded labyrinths that can run for miles. Many were used as water sources and revered by people of the ancient Maya civilisations. Quintanaroo, Yucatan, Mexico. — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
Mexico" Episode 102 — Pictured: The archeological remains of the ancient Maya city, Calakmul. Maya archeology is found throughout the forests of the Yucatan peninsula, and are often associated with flooded passageways in the ground below known as cenotes. Campeche, Yucatan. — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
Mexico" Episode 102 — Pictured: A male orchid bee (Euglossa viridissima), pays a visit to the Stanhopea orchid in order to collect its scent for its own perfume. Puerto Vallarta, Jaslico, Mexico. — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
Mexico" Episode 102 — Pictured: Male orchid bees (Euglossa viridissima), compete to collect the most intoxicating smells from acrosstheirforesthome, Puerto Vallarta, Jaslico, Mexico — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
Mexico" Episode 102 — Pictured: A male orchid bee (Euglossa viridissima), gathering scents from the bark of a tree by sweeping them up with brushes on his feet. Puerto Vallarta, Jaslico, Mexico. — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
Mexico" Episode 102 — Pictured: A male orchid bee, (Euglossa viridissima), in the Mexican forests of Puerto Vallarta, Jaslico, Mexico — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
Mexico" Episode 102 — Pictured: The feet of the aptly named blue- footed boobies (Sula nebouxii) get their colouring from the fish the birds eat. Isla San Pedro Mártir, Sea of Cortez, Baja Sur, Mexico. — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
Mexico" Episode 102 — Pictured: A pair of blue-footed boobies (Sula nebouxii) performing their courtship display. Isla San Pedro Mártir, Sea of Cortez, Baja Sur, Mexico. — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
Mexico" Episode 102 — Pictured: A male blue-footed boobies (Sula nebouxii) displaying to a potential mate. Isla San Pedro Mártir, Sea of Cortez, Baja Sur, Mexico. — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
Mexico" Episode 102 — Pictured: A blue-footed boobie (Sula nebouxii) Isla San Pedro Mártir, Sea of Cortez, Baja Sur, Mexico. — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
Mexico" Episode 102 — Pictured: The cactus 'forests' of the Saguara desert. Cucurpe, Sonora, Mexico — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
Mexico" Episode 102 — Pictured: Two ferruginous / Cactus pygmy owl (Glaucidium brasilianum) chicks, wait to be fed, just hours after feldging from their nest. Cucurpe, Sonora, Mexico — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
Mexico" Episode 102 — Pictured: A ferruginous / Cactus pygmy owl (Glaucidium brasilianum) chick peers out of its nest, moments before fledging. Cucurpe, Sonora, Mexico — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
Mexico” Episode 102 — Pictured: The matriarch and two young adult orca (Orcinus orca) of the dolphin- hunting pod, filmed for The Americas, in the Sea of Cortez, Baja Sur, Mexico. — (Photo by: Erick Higuera/BBC Studios)
Mexico” Episode 102 — Pictured: Orca (Orcinus orca) from the dolphin-hunting pod filmed for the Americas, in the Sea of Cortez, Baja Sur, Mexico. — (Photo by: Erick Higuera/BBC Studios)
NBC's The Americas is executive produced by renowned Emmy and BAFTA Award-winning wildlife producer Mike Gunton (Life, Planet Earth II, Dynasties) for BBC Studios Natural History Unit, the best-known and most respected producers of natural history content in the world, in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio, a division of Universal Studio Group.