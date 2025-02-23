Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: the americas, tom hanks

The Americas: NBC's Tom Hanks-Narrated Nature Series Debuts Tonight

Narrated by Tom Hanks and with music by Hans Zimmer, here's a preview/viewing guide to tonight's two-episode premiere of NBC's The Americas.

NBC is rolling out an impressive trifecta of new shows tonight, including Suits LA and Grosse Pointe Garden Society. But before those get underway, the network is rolling out the first two episodes of The Americas. Narrated by Tom Hanks and with music by Oscar and Grammy Award-winning composer Hans Zimmer, the stunning 10-part event series highlights the world's great supercontinent. Kicking off with "The Atlantic Coast" and "Mexico," The Americas showcases the wonders, secrets, and fragilities of the world's great supercontinent. For the first time, the Americas stars in its own incomparable series, using cutting-edge technology to uncover never-before-seen behavior and highlight the extraordinary, untold wildlife stories that will deeply connect with millions around the world.

Five years in the making and filmed over 180 expeditions, this groundbreaking series reveals the spectacular landscapes of Earth's most varied landmass – the only one to stretch between both poles. NBC's The Americas' unprecedented scale and ambition delivers remarkable world firsts: new species, new intimate courtship, dramatic deep-sea hunting, and some of nature's strangest stories – even a frog that seems to defy death every day. With tonight's first hour simulcasting across Bravo, CNBC, E!, SYFY, and USA, the event series premieres tonight at 7 pm ET/PT on NBC. In the following preview guide, you can check out image galleries of some of the amazing sights in store tonight, overviews for the first two chapters, and some previously released looks at the magic and majesty that The Americas has to offer.

The Americas: A Look at Ep. 1: "The Atlantic Coast" & Ep. 2: "Mexico"

Before we take a look at the overviews and image galleries for S01E01: "The Atlantic Coast" and S01E02: "Mexico," here's Hanks discussing his work on the upcoming nature series – followed by an image gallery of Hanks with renowned Emmy and BAFTA Award-winning wildlife producer Mike Gunton (Life, Planet Earth II, Dynasties)

The Americas Season 1 Episode 1: "The Atlantic Coast" – The Atlantic Coast, where wild horses battle, bald eagles chase ospreys and sharks protect fish; raccoons navigate city life, black bears search for food in ancient forests and a 130-year-old oak tree prepares for winter's arrival.

The Americas Season 1 Episode 2: "Mexico" – Mexico, where deserts meet tropics; new footage of fledgling pygmy owls, orca hunting, new species in flooded caves, and orchid bees filmed in incredible detail, all revealing the hidden lives of unique wildlife.

NBC's The Americas is executive produced by renowned Emmy and BAFTA Award-winning wildlife producer Mike Gunton (Life, Planet Earth II, Dynasties) for BBC Studios Natural History Unit, the best-known and most respected producers of natural history content in the world, in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio, a division of Universal Studio Group.

