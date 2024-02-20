Posted in: Disney+, Preview, Star Wars, streaming, Trailer, TV | Tagged: preview, season 3, star wars, the bad batch, trailer

The Bad Batch Has "Blazing Saddles" Moment in Season 3 Official Clip

In an official clip from the Disney+ series' final season, The Bad Batch find themselves facing a menace that doesn't appreciate being shot.

Article Summary Disney+ releases The Bad Batch clip that reminded us of a classic Blazing Saddles line.

Gene Wilder's moment is humorously brought back in new Bad Batch footage.

Season 3 shows Omega's determination to rescue brother Crosshair from the Empire.

Final season features Palpatine, giant creatures, bounty hunter Fennec Shand, and more.

With less than 24 hours to go until the beginning of the end, Disney+ is sharing a sneak preview of what's ahead for the third & final season of Lucasfilm's Star Wars: The Bad Batch. In the above clip, we see a perfect example of the old Blazing Saddles joke – when Gene Wilder's "The Waco Kid" warns Cleavon Little's Sheriff Bart not to shoot Alex Karras' Mongo… because it will only make him mad. Yeah, the same premise here – except this time, it's something much creepier…

In the following previously-released preview clip, Omega (Michelle Ang) looks to help Crosshair (Dee Bradley Baker) escape, but there are clearly other issues at play that leave Crosshair pushing back on Omega's offer to help:

An audience-only teaser trailer was screened at the end of last year's Star Wars Celebration panel, giving fans a sneak peek at the third season. It began with the Emperor (Ian McDiarmid) visiting Dr. Royce Hemlock, leader of the Empire's cloning efforts, on Mount Tantiss. "It is imperative that this facility remain secure," Palpatine says. "Your brilliance is a great asset to this Empire." All members of the Bad Batch appear, with Hunter addressing Omega's capture at the hands of the Empire. "Omega's been waiting for us. I'm not making her wait another day."

We see Omega and a sullen Crosshair, both still in Imperial custody. "I'm not giving up, Crosshair," Omega tells him. "I won't leave you, either. You're my brother." Throughout, there are glimpses of several worlds and characters, including Republic commandos, clones, Rex, plenty of giant creatures ("Why is there always a huge monster!" Wrecker asks before dropping a thermal detonator in one's mouth) – and Ming-Na Wen's fan-favorite bounty hunter, Fennec Shand.

The series is executive produced by Dave Filoni (The Mandalorian, "The Clone Wars"), Athena Portillo ("The Clone Wars," "Rebels"), Brad Rau ("Rebels," "Resistance"), Jennifer Corbett ("Resistance," NCIS), and Carrie Beck (The Mandalorian, "Rebels") with Josh Rimes ("Resistance," "Visions") and Alex Spotswood ("The Clone Wars," "Rebels") as producers. Rau is also serving as supervising director, with Corbett as head writer and Matt Michnovetz as story editor. The series returns for its third & final season on February 21, 2024, on the Disney+ streaming service.

