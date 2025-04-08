Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Parallel 45 Games, Tower Dominion

Tower Dominion Confirmed For Early May Steam Launch

The roguelike tower defense game Tower Dominion finally has a release date, as the game wilol arrive for Steam in early May

Article Summary Tower Dominion, a roguelike tower defense game, launches on Steam this May.

Defend against Artronids by strategically shaping battle terrains and paths.

Play with unique heroes and factions, each offering distinct tactics and strategies.

Unlock new content and adapt through endless waves and four difficulty levels.

Indie game developer and publisher Parallel 45 Games have given their latest game, Tower Dominion, and official release date for May. The team confirmed that their roguelike tower defense title will be released for PC via Steam on May 8, 2025. Along with the news comes a new trailer showing off what the final version of the game will be, which you can check out above.

Tower Dominion

Your empire faces relentless invasions from the savage Artronids, threatening its very existence. As Commander, you are the last line of defense against the deadly enemy onslaught. In this endlessly replayable experience, every battle presents fresh challenges with unpredictable outcomes. Take control of the battlefield by shaping the very ground your enemies march on. Expand and modify terrain tiles to create choke points, forcing enemies into lethal artillery fire or luring them into carefully laid traps. Height and pathing are your greatest weapons—use them wisely to dictate the flow of battle and secure victory.

Each faction brings its own arsenal to the battlefield, featuring unique biomes, towers, and strategies. Their distinct playstyles shape how you build defenses, deploy units, and control the fight. With 10 unique heroes per faction, each possessing their own strengths and abilities, there are always new tactics to discover and strategies to master. War is unpredictable, but true Commanders adapt. After each wave, select from a set of upgrades and rewards to reinforce your strategy. Assess enemy strengths and weaknesses, adjusting your defenses to counter their advance. No two battles end the same way, as each new tile placement forces you to plan one step ahead.

There's a wide variety of content to unlock as you progress through the game. Heroes are earned through achievements, building upgrades are discovered, and the Codex is packed with secrets to uncover. With four difficulty levels, an endless 'Frontier Mode', and every playthrough offering new challenges, Tower Dominion provides a highly replayable experience. Survival depends on constant innovation and adaptation. Every alien wave is a unique combination of Artronids that will test your ability to adapt. Are you ready to employ innovative tactics, build impregnable defenses and hold the line? Commander, your troops await your orders!

