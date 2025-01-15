Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: nbc, Night Court

Night Court Season 3: Kate Flannery Guest Stars in E06: "The Jakeout"

Check out preview images for NBC's Melissa Rauch and John Larroquette-starring Night Court Season 3 Episode 6: "The Jakeout."

Personally, we think it's never too soon to check out what NBC's Melissa Rauch, John Larroquette, Lacretta, Nyambi Nyambi, and Wendie Malick-starring Night Court Season 3 has in store for us this season. Apparently, neither does the network because it was kind enough to post an image gallery for S03E06: "The Jakeout," Abby (Melissa Rauch) looks to get to the bottom of something she learned about Jake (Ryan Hansen), while Dan (John Larroquette) and Julianne (Wendie Malick) try to really drive home the point that they don't have feelings for one another. When you add The Office star Kate Flannery making a guest appearance, how can you go wrong?

Season 3 Episode 6: "The Jakeout" Preview

Night Court Season 3 Episode 6: "The Jakeout" – After learning that Jake (Ryan Hansen) has never been in a long-term relationship, Abby (Melissa Rauch) is determined to find his secret dealbreaker; Dan (John Larroquette) and Julianne (Wendie Malick) go head to head to prove they don't have feelings for each other. Here's a look at the image gallery that was released:

NBC's Night Court Season 3: An Overview

Eternally optimistic Abby Stone (Melissa Rauch) follows in the footsteps of her revered late father, Judge Harry Stone, as she takes on the challenge of overseeing the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court.

In her quest to bring order and dignity to the court and reign in its colorful crew of oddballs, Abby enlists former night court district attorney Dan Fielding (John Larroquette) to serve as the court's public defender. Still exceedingly self-confident, Fielding must adjust to a new boss and a new job – defending the downtrodden. And, beneath his arrogant demeanor, there is an empathetic side to Fielding that Abby is determined to unearth.

They both must contend with Julianne Walters (Wendie Malick), a reformed convict and former love interest of Dan, who is the new prosecutor. A sophisticated, savvy woman and accomplished attorney who also knows how to make a shank out of a spoon, she'll keep everyone in the courthouse on their toes. Donna "Gurgs" Gurganous (Lacretta) is the night court's sharp-witted bailiff. Gurgs takes her job very seriously and is fiercely protective of her night court colleagues. Wyatt Shaw (Nyambi Nyambi) is the court's clerk. He's a jack of all trades and a devoted single dad trying to make it all work as a law student at the same time.

From executive producer and writer Dan Rubin (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), NBC's Night Court is also executive-produced by Melissa Rauch, Winston Rauch, John Larroquette, Mat Hawawitz, Lon Zimmet, Lindsey Shockley, and Mona Garcea. The network series is produced by Rauch's After January Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

