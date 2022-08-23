The Batman: Matt Reeves Signs First-Look WBD Film Deal; Re-Ups TV Deal

So it looks like Matt Reeves isn't leaving Warner Bros. Discovery any time soon. In an exclusive report from Deadline Hollywood, Reeves and his 6th & Idaho production company have signed an overall first-look film deal with Warner Bros Pictures Group Co-Chairs/CEOs Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy. In addition, Reeves has renewed his deal with Warner Bros. Television Group and Chairman Channing Dungey. As part of the film deal, Warner Bros. Pictures Group (Warner Bros. Pictures, New Line Cinema, Warner Animation Group, and DC-based Films) will have first-look rights to Reeves' work as a writer, director, and/or producer. The deal comes at a time when Reeves is co-writing the Robert Pattinson-starring sequel to The Batman as well as streaming series spinoff The Penguin (with Colin Farrell) and an Arkham Asylum-based project. Reportedly, WBD would like to see Reeves become a cornerstone of the company on the creative side as it continues its restructuring push ahead of next year's HBO Max/Disney+ merger.

"Making this legendary studio my home is a dream," said Reeves in a statement. "I am so excited to be working with Mike, Pam, and Channing and our teams to bring captivating stories I am truly passionate about to the big and small screen." De Luca told Deadline, "Pam and I gratefully inherited the relationship with Matt from The Batman, and through the beginning stages of planning The Penguin series for HBO Max. We were excited to nail down his overall deal because it's a cornerstone of what we want to do with the filmmakers that are working at the studio. We want to create an atmosphere where all of these filmmakers can excel and do their work and stay with us once they are inside the Warners family. Keeping Matt and creating a home for him to do more projects in the Batman universe but also originals, was very important to us." Dungey also added, "Matt is one of the most imaginative and creative minds in the business. We look forward to continuing our partnership with the wonderful 6th & Idaho team and expanding the world Matt so artfully created with The Batman film through our upcoming series The Penguin."