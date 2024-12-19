Posted in: CBS, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: tbbt, The Big Bang Theory

The Big Bang Theory: Zak Penn, Bill Prady Join Chuck Lorre on Spinoff

Original series co-creator Bill Prady and writer Zak Penn have joined Chuck Lorre on the creative team for The Big Bang Theory spinoff.

When you consider that the actual show itself hasn't been on the air with an original episode in five years, Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady's The Big Bang Theory still keep finding ways to make headlines. After wrapping up the spinoff prequel series Young Sheldon after seven seasons (but not before Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik reprised their roles as Sheldon Cooper and Amy Farrah Fowler, respectively), CBS launched a new prequel series, Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage (with characters from Young Sheldon appearing during the opener). In terms of repairing the original series, the long-running sitcom is now being added to MTV's and Nick at Nite's programming lineup, along with the other networks that it currently airs on. And let's not forget that third spinoff series that's still reportedly in development, with Stuart Bloom (Kevin Sussman), Denise (Lauren Lapkus), and Bert Kibbler (Brian Posehn) expected to return. Now, Deadline Hollywood is reporting exclusively that Lorre will be joined by Prady and writer Zak Penn (The Avengers, Ready Player One, Free Guy), with the trio set to pen the script and executive produce (with Warner Bros. TV producing).

Looking at the cast, we've seen Melissa Rauch (Bernadette Rostenkowski-Wolowitz) reunite with Kunal Nayyar (Rajesh Koothrappali) during the second season of Night Court. We learned that Bialik will be playing a "meta" version of herself when she joins Rauch for an episode of the third season of the hit NBC sitcom. While sounding like he's not looking to jump back into anything "Big Bang" anytime soon, Parsons also left the door open about a possible return of some type down the road. During a recent interview with PEOPLE, Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant, Based on a True Story, Harley Quinn) made it clear that she would definitely reprise Penny. "I spent 12 years playing that role, and it really set off my career. I owe a lot to that character, to that show, to [creator] Chuck Lorre. It was some of the best years of my life and some of the most fun I've ever had," Cuoco shared. "I would absolutely reprise that role. 100%. I love that character, and I always will."

