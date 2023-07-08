Posted in: NBC, Preview, TV, YouTube | Tagged: finale, james spader, nbc, preview, red reddington, The Blacklist

The Blacklist Series Finale Images & More: What's Red's REAL Endgame?

With NBC's James Spader-starring The Blacklist wrapping up its run on Thursday, July 13th, here's a preview of the two-hour series finale.

It's all come down to this. On Thursday, July 13th, the story of James Spader's Raymond "Red" Reddington will be coming to an end as NBC's The Blacklist wraps up its 10-season run with a two-episode, two-hour series finale. And what better way to get you prepared than with a look at the official promo, preview images & overviews for what's to come? Because that's exactly what we have waiting for you below – and just in case you need another example of just how big things are going to be? The series finale will be the first time that the series has been filmed outside of New York – Spain, to be exact. Why? Well… enjoy the preview!

Now, here's a look at the promo for the two-hour series finale of NBC's The Blacklist, followed by overviews for the remaining chapters that confirm what all of this has been building towards – Spader's Raymond Reddington being the final Blacklister. But just so we don't end things on such a serious note this weekend, NBC has also compiled a look at some of Red's best lines over the course of the series' run – take a look:

The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 21 "Raymond Reddington #00: Part One": Under pressure from Congressman Hudson's (Toby Leonard Moore) investigation, the Task Force must try to anticipate Reddington's (James Spder) next move.

The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 22 "Raymond Reddington #00: Part Two": The future of the FBI's Reddington Task Force is decided.

In its landmark 10th season, NBC's The Blacklist returns as Raymond Reddington (Spader) confronts unparalleled danger. With Reddington's covert role as an FBI informant facing exposure, former Blacklisters will unite against him in their lethal desire for revenge – testing Red and the FBI Task Force as never before. Joining Spader for the final run are Diego Klattenhoff, Hisham Tawfiq, Anya Banerjee, and Harry Lennix. John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp, John Davis & John Fox of Davis Entertainment, Spader, Lukas Reiter, Laura A. Benson, Daniel Cerone, Sean Hennen, Allison Glock-Cooper, and T Cooper serve as executive producers. The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television Studios and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

