The Blacklist Star Megan Boone Thanks Fans in Heartfelt Instagram Post

Well, at least fans of NBC's The Blacklist have a ninth season to look forward to…??? We're not sure that's going to be too much of a consolation considering just how much of a game-changer the eighth season finale was. And while the phrase "game-changer" does get used a lot, this is one of those instances where it is 106% appropriate. So with that said, we're throwing on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign and meeting you after the spoiler buffer image.

Although reports of Megan Boone leaving the long-running series surfaced earlier this month, last night's Season 8 finale made it all sort of official. While meeting with Red (James Sapder), Boone's Liz was shot and killed- dying in Red's arms without ever knowing the truth from Red that he had promised her. "This experience, for me, has been an entire life inside of my own life. These eight years playing Liz Keen have helped me better define the world and myself, as she set out to do the same. Liz sought incorruptible familial bonds, and collided with powerful forces to reveal the boundaries where a cruel, indifferent world ended and she began," Boone wrote in an Instagram post following the episode. "As her story ends I am grateful, most of all for the people I shared this time with: my fellow cast members present and past, our incredible crew who carried every single day for all involved, and those of you we entertained. The dreams inside this little life are the memories I still have of the guest stars passing through, however briefly— of their faces, their voices, their idiosyncrasies and talents. There have been such an astounding abundance of you over my 150+ episodes that, ironically, I could not list you all here, but… What a list. What a dream. Thank you all." Here's a look at the full post:

