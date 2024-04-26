Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Venom | Tagged: al ewing, dylan brock, eddie brock, Venom War

Will You Choose Team Eddie Or Team Dylan For Venom War?

We have a stub of a listing for Venom War #1 by Al Ewing and Ivan Coello from Marvel for the 7th of August 2024, with this cover...

The upcoming Venom War event has been teased in Venom, Carnage and the like as well as the upcoming Free Comic Book Day title, from Al Ewing and Ivan Coello. But we also have a stub of a listing for Venom War #1 for the 7th of August 2024, with this cover…

And it looks like readers will be asked to choose between Team Eddie and Team Dylan as the father and son Venom got at each other, and from this image bringing in all the other versions and links to Venom as well…

VENOM WAR #1 (OF 5)

Written by AL EWING

Art and Cover by IBAN COELLO

On Sale 8/7 SRP: $5.99

With variant covers by Chris Giarrusso, JTC Negative Space, Philip Tan, Team Dylan Connect, Team Eddie Connect, Rose Besch, David Baldeon Foil and Skottie Young.

"A master at planning out epic storylines, Ewing has been laying the foundation for VENOM WAR since the very beginning of his current run of VENOM. Limitless in scope, the series has followed Eddie Brock and his son, Dylan, on separate journeys as the symbiote heroes. But after both have terrifying glimpses of the future, they realize only one of them can be Venom. Their father and son feud will become everyone's problem as past and present symbiote characters alike are forced to take a side! "Last Venom standing! The Venom symbiote has bonded with both Eddie Brock and his son Dylan at different points. Now, both Brocks are going head-to-head, determined to be the one true Venom! Father versus son in a showdown of showdowns that threatens to tear the world asunder! From heavyweight talent champions Ewing and Coello comes a Battle for the 'Biote like you've never seen! "This is what we've been building to since the start of this wild and way-out symbiote odyssey—the fateful confrontation between father and son!" Ewing explained. "Where better to have it than inside the squared circle? And who better to bring this all-action epic to the page with than my old buddy Iban Coello? I'm tellin' ya, goo believer—this is vehemently varied Venom violence like never viewed, and only one host can wear the symbiote when the dust settles! Who's it gonna be?"

