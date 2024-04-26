Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Rebellion / 2000AD | Tagged: 2000ad, judge dredd, july 2024

Now Judge Dredd/2000AD Gets A Multiverse in July 2024 Solicits

Rebellion is to publish a 2000AD Sci-Fi Special in their July 2024 solicits telling 2000AD stories from a parallel dimension.

Rebellion is to publish a 2000AD Sci-Fi Special in their July 2024 solicits and solicitations, telling 2000AD stories from a parallel dimension. Such as one in which Judge Dredd has been replaced by Judge Alpha… as well as the return of Misty with its own special from Gail Simone and friends.

2000 AD SCI-FI SPECIAL 2024

REBELLION / 2000AD

MAY241896

(W) Dan Abnett, Al Ewing, Ian Edington, James Peaty, Karl Stock (A) Paul McCaffrey (A / CA) Mike Perkins

Stories from a sideways universe! This year's 2000 AD sci-fi special comes beamed from an alternate dimension, one in which familiar characters from the galaxy's greatest comic have been given a different twist. introducing… Judge Alpha: a mutant, whose eyes emit piercing alpha waves, enforces the law in Mega-City One. Robo-sharks: Sinister and Dexter are a pair of robo-hunters, hired to hunt down rogue droids. Rogue/Dog: Friday was a licensed search/destroy agent, until he was framed and is now being hunted by his fellow bounty hunters. Stickleback: a ruthless pirate captain of the Red Wench, with a strange and motley crew. Harlem Zombos: the most violent sport of the future, featuring undead, flesh-eating teams.

In Shops: Aug 07, 2024

2000 AD PROG PACK (JULY 2024 SHIPPING) (MR)

REBELLION / 2000AD

MAY241895

(W) Ken Niemand, Dan Abnett, Mike Carroll, Geoffrey D Wessel, John Wagner, Dan Barnett (A) Neil Googe, I.N.J. Culbard, Colin MacNeil, Dan Cornwell, Lee Milmore, Joe Currie (CA) John McCrea

Incredible SF action from the Eisner-nominated UK anthology! A mysterious stranger comes to Mega-City One in Judge Dredd: "The Bam-Hunters" by Ken Niemand & Neil Googe, and then there's a robot uprising in "Machine Rule" by John Wagner & Colin MacNeil; Bridget obsessively interrogates in Brink: "Consumed" by Dan Abnett & INJ Culbard; Rogue Trooper follows a voice on the airwaves in "Souther Belle," by Geoffrey D. Wessel & Dan Cornwell; and there's two new series in the shape of folk-horror thriller Herne & Shuck: Suffer the Children by David Barnett & Lee Milmore, and alien apocalypse "Silver" by Mike Carroll & Joe Currie!

In Shops: Sep 04, 2024

JUDGE DREDD MEGAZINE #470 (MR)

REBELLION / 2000AD

MAY241897

(W) Ian Edington, Liam Johnson, Ken Niemand, David Baillie, Mike Carroll (A) Kevin West, Warren Pleece, Steve Yeowell, John Higgins, Connor Boyle (CA) Alex Ronald

More action and adventure in the future-shocked world of Judge Dredd! An alien entity is loose in Mega-City One in "Hive" by Ian Edginton & Kevin West; Brit-Cit detective Armitage has an old enemy gunning for him in in "Bullets For an Old Man" by Liam Johnson & Warren Pleece; there's more action on the streets of Cal-Hab in Harrower Squad: "Urban Rotation" by David Baillie & Steve Yeowell; the presence of a Judge initiates a night of violence in Dreadnoughts: "Nothing to Fear" by Mike Carroll & John Higgins; and there's psychic criminality in Mega-City 2099: "The Cuckoos" by Ken Niemand & Conor Boyle. Plus interviews, features and much more!

In Shops: Aug 21, 2024

MONSTER FUN SUPERHEROES JULY 2024

REBELLION / 2000AD

MAY241898

(W) Stacey Whittle, Alec Worley, Roger Langridge, Matt Baxter, Ned Hartley, Pete Wells, Dave Bulmer, Derek Fridolfs, Ramzee (A) Brett Parson, Karl Dixon, Roger Langridge, Philip Murphy, Wayne Thompson, Stephen Webster, Abigail Bulmer, Rebecca Morse, Claude Tc, Jose Ruiz (CA) Matt Baxter

Is it a bird of prey? Is it a phantom plane? No, it's the Monster Fun July issue, jam-packed with super heroics! This summer we are celebrating all things caped and comical! Marvel as our beasts and ghouls transform into crime-busting creatures! Gums, Kid Kong, the Fright Shift crew, and Martha's Monster Make-Up, all pack a comedic punch to chase the villainous blues away! Sir Render comes face to face with Dork the Orc, and our resident prehistoric powerhouse, Rex Power, gets closer to a final show down with Zardax. We also have two new strips-meet Uniscorn, the world's most miserable unicorn, and a superhero tailored for the pages of Monster Fun…he's strong, he's fast, he's undead! It's Captain Zom!

In Shops: Aug 07, 2024

LEOPARD FROM LIME STREET BIRTHRIGHT DIGEST TP

REBELLION / 2000AD

MAY241899

(W) Simon Furman (A) P. J. Holden, Laurent Lefeurve, Nick Roche (CA) John Lucas

A new breed of super-hero emerges! Billy Farmer may look like your average teenager, but he has a big secret: he's a super-hero! After being scratched by a radioactive leopard (happens all the time, right?), young Billy soon discovered he had the powers of the mighty jungle cat-but is there more to this power than he thinks? Taking to the streets to fight crime as "The Leopardman," Billy soon finds himself up against a whole horde of spooky villains intent on stopping him and hatching some evil plans. Teaming up with his long lost sister, the vigilant hero "Alleycat," the dynamic duo must uncover the fate of their family and the source of their powers-before it's too late!

In Shops: Aug 28, 2024

MISTY 2024 SPECIAL

REBELLION / 2000AD

MAY241900

(W) Gail Simone, Letty Wilson (A) Carola Borelli, Aly Fell, Marianna Ignazzi, Letty Wilson (CA) Tula Lotay

Created by Pat Mills and launched in 1978, Misty was a horror comic like no other. Now, more than two decades later, Misty returns and has been brought into 2024 at the pen of Gail Simone (Wonder Woman, Birds of Prey, Red Sonja). This anthology features three brand-new chilling stories by Simone, with art by Carola Borelli (The Deadliest Bouquet, Spider-Woman), Aly Fell (A Trick of the Light) and Marianna Ignazzi (Buffy the Vampire Slayer).

In Shops: Aug 21, 2024

ROGUE TROOPER BLIGHTY VALLEY HC

REBELLION / 2000AD

MAY241901

(W) Garth Ennis (A / CA) Patrick Goddard

Garth Ennis writes this new, standalone Rogue Trooper adventure, drawn with effortless style by Patrick Goddard. Nu Earth is the site of a galactic war between the Norts and the Southers, and the Genetic Infantrymen like Rogue Trooper have been created solely for this war. However, after the betrayal of the Traitor General Rogue is the last of his kind, and together with biochip buddies Helm, Gunnar and Bagman, they're searching for the traitor that sold them out. But now the black hole above Nu-Earth causes a time-rift, and Rogue must team up with British soldiers from World War One to fight both the Hun and the Norts, fix the time barrier, and get back to his original mission.

In Shops: Jul 03, 2024

STEEL COMMANDO NO TIME TO LOSE DIGEST TP

REBELLION / 2000AD

MAY241902

(W) Ned Hartley (A / CA) Dan Boultwood

A time travel story like never before! Invented by Professor Brayne, The Steel Commando is a robot created at the height of World War II. Fighting giant bats whilst riding a missile above London the story only gets more awesome from there, with the nefarious Doktor Von Hoffman sending his minions after Professor Brayne's new secret weapon plans! Together with his friends, Ernie and Penny, Steel Commando will have to travel into the future, the past and modern day London, battling the powerful Mark II Robot and the villainous Maxine Von Klorr in order to stop Von Hoffman from winning the war. Part of the Monster Fun Collection, this brilliant range of digest-sized books aims to inspire children to love reading through incredible stories and cool characters.

In Shops: Aug 28, 2024

2000 AD VS BATTLE ACTION COMICS COLLIDE TP

REBELLION / 2000AD

MAY241903

(W) Ken Niemand, Geoffrey D Wessel, Chris Weston, Karl Stock, Arthur Wyatt, Gordon Rennie, Mike Carroll, Alec Worley, Alex De Campi (A) Simon Coleby, Nick Dyer, Paul Marshall, Jake Lynch, Dan Cornwell, Nick Percival, Kieran McKeown, Staz Johnson, Patrick Goddard (CA) Cliff Robinson

The crossover 50 years in the making! What if the old Battle Action comic was merged with 2000 AD in the early '80s? That's the question posed by this all-new collection that reveals the answer is-action-packed thrills by the bucket-load. It takes old Battle Action strips and reworks them as 2000 AD-appropriate adventures, while remaining true to their original concept and continuity. This kick-ass crossover sees Judge Dredd feature in a brand-new reimagining of Action's most controversial strip-Kids Rule O.K.-and also includes Darkie's Mob, Death Game 2049, and Major Eazy amongst others.

In Shops: Jul 17, 2024

JUDGE DREDD GAME OF CRIME FIGHTING IN MEGA CITY ONE

REBELLION / 2000AD

MAY241904

(W) Ian Livingstone (A) Ian Gibson (CA) Brian Bolland

Mega-City One. A vast 22nd metropolis of 800 million citizens, each one a potential criminal. Under the watchful eye of the Judges no one escapes justice, whether their crime is littering or murder. And now, YOU ARE THE LAW! Head out onto the streets of Mega-City One and prove you are worth of the badge. Bring the Angel Gang, Judge Death, Orlok the Assassin and other notorious lawbreakers to justice! But be warned; they won't go down without a fight, and even a lowlife sugar-addict can take you out if they get lucky. Designed by legendary Fighting Fantasy author and Games Workshop founder Ian Livingstone, Judge Dredd is an iconic British game of crushing crime and/or your friends. Timed to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the original classic, this new edition offers the ultimate Judge Dredd experience with updated cards, revised rules for faster play, and newly recoloured artwork from iconic 2000 AD artists Brian Bolland and Ian Gibson. This edition also introduces the Specialist Judges expansion, letting players choose between six unique Judges from across the history of Mega-City One.

In Shops: Aug 28, 2024

BLOCK MANIA (BOARD GAME)

REBELLION / 2000AD

MAY241905

A brand-new limited edition printing of the Games Workshop classic, back for the first time in over 30 years! Block Mania is a face-paced 2 player game of manic destruction in Mega-City One, home of Judge Dredd. Each player controls the citizens of an entire Mega-City block, as they attempt to destroy the block next door-or at least do a lot of damage before the Judges arrive and stop all the fun!This limited-edition replica printing brings the classic work of Space Hulk designer Richard Halliwell back to print for the first time in decades. Relive the chaos of Juves soaring in bat-suits; hungry alien Kleggs commandeering Sky-Rail cars; and City-Def forces infiltrating the neighbouring block to blow it to smithereens, before the Judges unleash the riot foam to shut you down.

In Shops: Aug 28, 2024

BLOCK MANIA MEGA MANIA EXPANSION

REBELLION / 2000AD

MAY241906

Mega-Mania expands Block Mania, the game of manic destruction in Mega-City One, allowing up to four players to join in the chaos at once. For the first time the Happy Hour expansion is also included to take the violence and destruction to new heights, adding the Jaeger Squad, Robo-Dogs, Sucker Guns, and Trip Mines to the fray. This expansion includes two new game boards, each depicting an entire Mega-City block, a clear and concise rules sheet explaining how to play Block Mania with three or four players, three new counter sheets, representing the inhabitants of the new blocks and their weaponry, as well as new units introduced by Happy Hour.

In Shops: Aug 28, 2024

