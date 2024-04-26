Posted in: Games, Indie Games, RedDeer Games, Video Games | Tagged: Tell Me Your Story

Tell Me Your Story Launches On Nintendo Switch & Steam

RedDeer Games has launched Tell Me Your Story, a new cozy puzzle game about a grandma and grandaughter having adventures.

Indie game developer and publisher RedDeer Games have launched their latest game, Tell Me Your Story, no both PC via Steam and the Nintendo Switch. In case you haven't seen it yet, the game features a grandmother and granddaughter having an adventure together as you play this cozy puzzle title where you explore all of your grandmother's adventures around the world. Enjoy the latest trailer and info here as the game is now live.

Tell Me Your Story

Grandma Rose needs help settling down in her new home – that's where Amelia comes in. With Peanut, her brave corgi doggo, she helps unpack and clean the everyday things Rose collected during her life. Curiously, she stumbles upon a few unusual mementos that no average grandma has in their possession. Rose is anything but ordinary – in fact, she used to be a globetrotter, a traveler who went on adventures all over the world. These keepsakes stir something in the elderly woman. This is where Amelia and Rose's journey to the past begins.

As these two go down memory lane, the players will experience this incredible journey with them via wonderful artwork and puzzles. The Amazon rainforest, the green hills of Yunnan, China, and the magical sights of Orient Express' Paris-Istanbul route are all waiting for players to rediscover them. Thematic puzzles, cooking recipes, and present-day riddles will help the familial bond between Rose and Amelia tighten. Who knew two people from completely different generations could have so much in common? Tell Me Your Story is a mix of minimalistic, cozy design and traditional artstyle, the kind players can find in a children's book or movie. No words will be needed to paint the full picture – except for the menus. The game can also be played via touch on the Nintendo Switch console.

