Granblue Fantasy: Relink Receives Version 1.2.0 Update

Cygames has a new update out today for Granblue Fantasy: Relink, bringing with it two amazing brand-new playable characters.

Cygames released a new update this morning for Granblue Fantasy: Relink, as they have unveiled Version 1.2.0 with two new characters added to the mix. The two characters in question are Tweyen and Seofon, both of whom add a new element of action to the game as they bring new attacks with both sword and bow, along with the fcat they're both part of the Eternals. The game has also added a couple of new quests to the mix, as well as a bunch of paid content you can purchase and download if that's the direction you'd like to go. We have more of the dev notes for you below about the latest update.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink – Version 1.2.0

Free update Version 1.2.0 introduces two all-new playable characters: the sword-swinging Seofon and the bow-wielding Tweyen. Originally appearing in the Granblue Fantasy browser game, these fearsome warriors are members of the Eternals—an infamous crew of ten weapon masters known across the Sky Realm. Both Seofon and Tweyen are free to unlock by completing certain requirements, or players may opt to purchase a Character Expansion Set (paid DLC) to unlock them immediately.

Also included in the update are two quests featuring all-new monsters. Titled "Gulp… So These Are the Rumored Monsters" and "Lock Horns," these quests reward treasure used to unlock Seofon and Tweyen. Paid additional content coming in the update includes a new emote expansion set and item packs useful for upgrading characters, weapons, and sigils.

Additional Content (Steam)

Character Expansion Set (Seofon): 4.99 USD (tax inc.)

Character Expansion Set (Tweyen): 4.99 USD (tax inc.)

Color Pack 4: 7.99 USD (tax inc.)

"I Work Out" Emote Expansion Set (Push-ups, sit-ups, and squats): 1.99 USD (tax inc.)

Self-Improvement Pack 2: 2.99 USD (tax inc.)

Weapon Uncap Items Pack 2: 2.99 USD (tax inc.)

Weapon Upgrade Items Pack 2: 2.99 USD (tax inc.)

Sigil Upgrade Items 2: 2.99 USD (tax inc.)

