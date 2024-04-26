Jensen Ackles/Tracker, X-Men '97, Pearl Jam & More BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, dead boy detectives, doctor who, Grotesquerie, howard stern, Jensen Ackles, pearl jam, The Flash, the handmaid's tale, The Rookie, tracker, X-Men '97

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Pearl Jam & Howard Stern, Netflix's Dead Boy Detectives, CBS's Tracker & Jensen Ackles, 2024 NFL Draft, Disney+'s The Acolyte, Netflix's Wednesday, Prime Video's Them: The Scare, AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, Disney+'s X-Men '97, ABC's The Rookie, Paramount+'s Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Paramount+'s Mayor of Kingstown, Disney+ & BBC's Doctor Who, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Discovery, Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale, TBS's AEW Dynamite, The CW's The Flash, NBC's The Office, FX's Grotesquerie, and more!

Tracker: Jensen Ackles Returns Social Media Love: "Let's Do It Again"

Pearl Jam: "Daughter," "Running" & More Howard Stern Video Highlights

Dead Boy Detectives Showrunners: Setting Up Shop in Sandman Universe

Tracker: Jensen Ackles Set as Colter's Brother, Russell Shaw (VIDEO)

2024 NFL Draft Viewing Guide: How to Watch, Who's Picking When & More

The Acolyte: New "Star Wars" Prequel Series Preview Images Released

Netflix's Wednesday Gets Its Own Version Of Clue

Them: The Scare: Joshua J. Williams on Joining Season 2, Veteran Cast

Interview with the Vampire S02 "Spotlight" Character Posters Released

X-Men '97: [SPOILER] There From The Start; DeMayo Assigns "Homework"

The Rookie: ABC Releases Season 6 Ep. 7 "Crushed" Image Gallery

Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Drops Images, Mini-Teaser

Mayor of Kingstown Season 3 Trailer: The Past Threatens Mike's Future

Doctor Who: RTD Tackles Fan Complaints About Disney+, BBC Date/Time

Star Trek: Discovery S05E06 "Whistlespeak": Burnham & Tilly Undercover

The Handmaid's Tale Final Season Still Set for Summer Shoot: Moss

AEW Dynamite: Jack Perry, The Elite Assault AEW Owner Tony Khan

The Flash: Yes, It's April 25, 2024; No, Grant Gustin Hasn't Vanished

The Office: Rainn Wilson Gets Hit with Season 1 Jell-O Prank by Hotel

Grotesquerie: Niecy Nash-Betts Confirms Wrapping First Day of Filming

Superman & Lois, Firefly, X-Men '97 & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

