Jensen Ackles/Tracker, X-Men '97, Pearl Jam & More BCTV Daily Dispatch

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Pearl Jam & Howard Stern, Netflix's Dead Boy Detectives, CBS's Tracker & Jensen Ackles, 2024 NFL Draft, Disney+'s The Acolyte, Netflix's Wednesday, Prime Video's Them: The Scare, AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, Disney+'s X-Men '97, ABC's The Rookie, Paramount+'s Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Paramount+'s Mayor of Kingstown, Disney+ & BBC's Doctor Who, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Discovery, Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale, TBS's AEW Dynamite, The CW's The Flash, NBC's The Office, FX's Grotesquerie, and more!
BCTV Daily Dispatch: Pearl Jam/Howard Stern, Dead Boy Detectives, Tracker/Jensen Ackles, X-Men '97, The Rookie, Doctor Who, The Handmaid's Tale, The Flash, Grotesquerie, and More!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, April 26, 2024:
Tracker: Jensen Ackles Returns Social Media Love: "Let's Do It Again"
Pearl Jam: "Daughter," "Running" & More Howard Stern Video Highlights
Dead Boy Detectives Showrunners: Setting Up Shop in Sandman Universe
Tracker: Jensen Ackles Set as Colter's Brother, Russell Shaw (VIDEO)
2024 NFL Draft Viewing Guide: How to Watch, Who's Picking When & More
The Acolyte: New "Star Wars" Prequel Series Preview Images Released
Netflix's Wednesday Gets Its Own Version Of Clue
Them: The Scare: Joshua J. Williams on Joining Season 2, Veteran Cast
Interview with the Vampire S02 "Spotlight" Character Posters Released
X-Men '97: [SPOILER] There From The Start; DeMayo Assigns "Homework"
The Rookie: ABC Releases Season 6 Ep. 7 "Crushed" Image Gallery
Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Drops Images, Mini-Teaser
Mayor of Kingstown Season 3 Trailer: The Past Threatens Mike's Future
Doctor Who: RTD Tackles Fan Complaints About Disney+, BBC Date/Time
Star Trek: Discovery S05E06 "Whistlespeak": Burnham & Tilly Undercover
The Handmaid's Tale Final Season Still Set for Summer Shoot: Moss
AEW Dynamite: Jack Perry, The Elite Assault AEW Owner Tony Khan
The Flash: Yes, It's April 25, 2024; No, Grant Gustin Hasn't Vanished
The Office: Rainn Wilson Gets Hit with Season 1 Jell-O Prank by Hotel
Grotesquerie: Niecy Nash-Betts Confirms Wrapping First Day of Filming
