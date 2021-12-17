The Book of Boba Fett Actor Didn't Realize What Show She Was On

In twelve days, Disney+ and Lucasfilm will tell a very deadly tale from The Book of Boba Fett. That's when Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) & mercenary Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) head back to the sands of Tatooine to tackle some serious unfinished business. In the series, the pair look to stake a claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate- and they plan on doing it either by force or through respect. Now thanks to Variety, we're getting to hear from someone who was a pleasant surprise when she showed up in the trailer: The L Word: Generation Q star Jennifer Beals, who portrays a Twi'lek of apparent influence but little else is known about the character (because "Star Wars" loves a good mystery). Here's a look at some of the highlights from Beals's first opportunity to discuss the series on the record.

On "Tremendous" On-Set Experience: "Tam [Temuera Morrison] and Ming-Na [Ming-Na Wen] make the set incredibly joyful. In between takes, Tam is singing to everybody. There's music everywhere. Robert's room was next to mine and he's playing his guitar. It was an incredibly creative environment."

On Knowing More About Her Character Than the Series When She First Started: "Are you kidding me? I mean, I knew about the character. But this is how good they are at the lockdown of secrets: Even when I first stepped onto the set, I didn't realize that I was in 'The Book of Boba Fett.' I just knew that I was getting to be part of this story."

On How The Show's "Walking Encyclopedia" Helped Her: "I had to be reminded of what that was and who they are and where they're from. Dave Filoni is just extraordinary. He's like a walking encyclopedia. Instead of relying on the internet — which, you know, I don't know who the authors are of certain articles that I'm looking at — I would go to the source. I would go to Dave, and we would talk about character and how is this person different perhaps than the lineage that's come before, and what has informed her experiences and then how does that change the way she looks or behaves — or dresses for that matter."

Robert Rodriguez, Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy, and Colin Wilson executive produce. Karen Gilchrist & Carrie Beck serve as co-executive producers, with John Bartnicki producing and John Hampian as co-producer. Now here's a look at the newest teaser released earlier today, with Boba Fett & Fennec Shand proving just how "Ready" they are:

As most of you should know by now, the Peyton Reed-directed and Favreau-written season finale "Chapter 16: The Rescue" contained two pretty huge reveals. For these purposes, we're focusing on the surprise that came in the form of the end-credits scene. We cut to the double suns of Tatooine, slowly shifting our attention over to Jabba's Palace. The scene cuts to the inside of the palace, where we see Bib Fortuna is still livin' large- well, was still livin' large. That's because our bounty hunter (Morrison) and Fennec Shand (Wen) arrive to engage in a little "long-term house cleaning" (sparing the Twi'lek slave, though- because that's how they roll now).

As the dust settles, Boba Fett grabs a seat on Jabba the Hut's old throne in a Game of Thrones-like pimp move- with Fennec Shand by his side to let viewers know things are a little different now on Tatooine. And then the money shot. We get the title card, "The Book of Boba Fett" – along with the heads-up that it's coming in December 2021. It appears The Book of Boba Fett will join Ahsoka (with Rangers of the New Republic no longer in active development) in the same shared "Mandalorian" timeline. Favreau and Filoni will executive produce and oversee all four series (think Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige), with the series set to "culminate in a climactic story event." Think of it as the "Star Wars" universe's answer to Avengers: Endgame.