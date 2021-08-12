The Book of Boba Fett Confirmed for 2021; No Mention of Ms. Marvel?

At this afternoon's The Walt Disney Company fiscal third-quarter 2021 financial results webcast, we had a bit of news that will make Lucasfilm folks happy and a bit of speculation that might not make some Marvel Studios fans too happy. When discussing what is on the horizon for Disney Plus programming-wise, it was confirmed that The Mandalorian spinoff The Book of Boba Fett would premiere by the end of the year. They also mentioned that the Hawkeye series was premiering (but we knew it was coming in time for Thanksgiving), but no mention of Ms. Marvel with many thinking the Iman Vellani-starring series would drop before the end of the year. Could Kamala Khan end up kicking off the new year?

Disney+ and Marvel Studios' live-action Ms. Marvel series stems from head writer and executive producer Bisha K. Ali's (Hulu's Four Weddings and a Funeral) had wrapped production in Thailand back in May 2021. Created by editors Sana Amanat and Stephen Wacker, writer G. Willow Wilson, and artists Adrian Alphona and Jamie McKelvie and first introduced in the comics in 2012, Kamala Khan (Vellani) is a Pakistani-American teen who juggles being a teenager with being a superhero while fighting against the prejudice she receives for her Muslim faith- all while attempting to forge her own path.

Marvel Studios' "Ms. Marvel" is a new series that introduces Kamala Khan—a 16-year-old Pakistani-American growing up in Jersey City. A great student, an avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, she has a special affinity for superheroes, particularly Captain Marvel. But Kamala struggles to fit in at home and at school—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she's always looked up to. Life is easier with super powers, right?

Joining Vellani on the series are Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Naki, Azher Usman, Travina Springer, Nimra Bucha, and Laurel Marsden. Directors on board include Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (Bad Boys for Life), Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy (A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness), and Meera Menon (The Walking Dead, Titans)- with the series scheduled for a late 2021 premiere.

