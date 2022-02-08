The Book of Boba Fett Finale Poster Captures Spinoff Series' Scope

Whatever your opinion might be about Disney+ & Lucasfilm's Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen-starring The Book of Boba Fett, between Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin (with darksaber), Grogu, Rosario Dawson's Ahsoka, Mark Hamill's Luke Skywalker, Timothy Olyphant's Cobb Vanth, and more hitting our screens over the past few weeks? No one will be able to complain that the series wasn't connected enough to "The Mandalorian" universe. Now with less than 24-hours to go until the Robert Rodriguez-directed &Jon Favreau-written season finale hits our screens, viewers are getting a final key art poster that's not only impressive but also effective in encapsulating the series scope so far:

With the season finale set for tomorrow, here's a quick recap of the action we've been treated to so far with the newest teaser for Disney+ & Lucasfilm's The Book of Boba Fett:

Here's a look at Morrison & Wen's interview with NME where Morrison revealed his stealthy plan to make less mean more when it came to the amount of dialogue Boba Fett had to speak- and how a call from the Atlanta "Empire" struck him down:

Here's a look at the cast and creative team behind The Book of Boba Fett discussing Morrison's return to the role as well as what he brings to the role and what viewers can expect:

Rodriguez, Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy, and Colin Wilson executive produce. Karen Gilchrist & Carrie Beck serve as co-executive producers, with John Bartnicki producing and John Hampian as co-producer. Here's a look behind the scenes with Ming-Na Wen, Morrison, Rodriguez, Favreau, and Filoni discussing the mysterious character's continued popularity and why now was the right time to not only start a new chapter for Boba Fett but also fill in some of the blanks on what he's been up to since Return of the Jedi and before The Mandalorian:

And here's a look back at the official trailer for The Book of Boba Fett, with the first six episodes currently streaming: