The Boys: A-Train Out; The Deep Goes Multiverse: VCU Timeline Update

In The Boys universe, Vought International released an updated VCU timeline that sees A-Train out, The Deep going multiversal, and more.

As the universe of Prime Video and Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys deals with the fallout from the U.S. not running under Homelander's (Antony Starr), we're getting an update to the Vought Cinematic Universe (VCU) timeline based on the events of the fourth season finale. During Vought International's big V52 event that took place during S04E05: "Beware the Jabberwock, My Son" (directed by Shana Stein and written by Judalina Neira), fans of Homelander were treated to a look at what's in store for the VCU up through… Phase 19?!? Yup, you read that right. There was even a very detailed graphic showing the films comprising Phases 7-10 along with their logos – from The Seven Reborn to Teenage Kix: Sex-Ed. By this point, it was pretty clear which certain "marvelous" film and series universe was being satirized.

But after A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) saw the light and turned on Hoemlander and Vought, it's safe to say that things have changed. Now, it's The Deep (Chace Crawford) who's getting the spotlight in The Deep Into The Multiverse. "Since V52, Vought Studios has been hard at work on Phases 7 – 19. We've had unexpected scheduling issues with A-Train, but get ready for the retitled The Deep Into The Multiverse, where The Deep stars as himself and his countless, bewildering variations," read the release from Vought – and here's a look at the new key art logo for the film.

And here's a look at the revised Vought Cinematic Universe timeline – which Vought promises is the final version. Sure…

"I heard very casually and in passing that Marvel executives watch and like the show. But I haven't been given any names or anyone — just someone mentioned it to me in passing. I think it's done in good fun. Like I've said, I watch all the Marvel movies. I dig them. It's just the sheer amount of content is worth having a little fun with," Kripke shared during an interview with Variety. As for what will eventually happen to those projects, Kripke envisions it being similar to the fate met by many projects here in the real world as studios tried to self-correct some bad streaming business moves. "Well, let's be honest. At least half of them will be canceled for the write-off, and then a bunch will go on Vought+ [Vought's in-universe streaming service], and then a very few will hit the theater. It just seems to be how the business is these days," Kripke added.

