The Boys Blooper Video Proudly Puts Season 2 "F**k Ups" on Display

Looks like there's not a whole lotta rest for either the wicked or the talented- and definitely not if you're a little bit of both. Riding high off the critical and eyeball-success of the series' second season, The Boys showrunner/EP Eric Kripke and the team behind the Amazon Prime series are already looking to get back in front of the cameras for the third season in early 2021 (with EP Craig Rosenberg-directed "Payback" kicking off the new season), and Kripke and Rosenberg also have a spinoff in the pipeline (more on that in a minute).

But with the holidays approaching, now seems as good a time as any to look back on Season 2- well, specifically? To look back at all the blooper "f**k ups" from the past season and pee ourselves just a little laughing our asses off. So sit back, relax, grab a fresh glass of milk, and enjoy the best and brightest that The Boys has to offer (by showing that they're not always at their "best" or their "brightest"):

Last month, we learned that a spinoff series based around a superhero college written by Rosenberg had received a fast track order from the streaming service. Set at America's only college exclusively for young adult superheroes (not surprisingly, run by Vought International), the series is being described as an irreverent, R-rated exploration of the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities.

Though it was still a little early in the planning process, Kripke had some details to offer during an interview with THR. First, Kripke wants fans to know that the series isn't the result of Amazon looking to milk the franchise for all it's worth: this was the team's idea. "First, it didn't come from Amazon telling us, 'Hey, you're a hit, you must do a lot more of the same.' It came from me, [The Boys EPs] Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and Craig Rosenberg just talking. We stumbled on to this corner of the universe that we really loved and we took it to them," Kripke explained.

As for the concept of the series (which strikes us as a cross between medical school students finding out where their residencies and college athletes getting drafted to pro teams), Kripke was able to elaborate on the different "supes perspective" viewers will have. 'It's a Vought-owned college where young kids with powers are trained as to how to be proper superheroes, all leading to an NBA-style draft at the end of the year. It's sort of like a college sports show meets Fame, because they also have to go to acting classes and marketing classes. It's going to be a very character-driven, hopefully incredibly realistic, college show," he explained.

Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television are set to produce, in association with Point Grey Pictures, Kripke Enterprises, and Original Film. Rosenberg will pen the pilot and serve as executive producer/showrunner on the spinoff as part of his overall deal with Sony Pictures TV. The Boys developer/executive producer Kripke and fellow EPs, Point Grey Pictures' Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver; and Original Film's Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty, also executive produce.